Goliath Resources Limited Annual General and Special Meeting – February 13, 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IE) – Goliath Resources Limited (the “Company” or “Goliath“) wishes to announce that it will hold its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting“) of shareholders on February 13, 2020.At the Meeting, Goliath will seek shareholder approval to re-price certain stock options granted to insiders subject to the completion of the consolidation and at prices approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.The Company will also seek shareholder approval to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every up to twenty (20) old common shares (the “Consolidation Ratio”). The actual Consolidation Ratio will be determined by the board of directors following the Meeting.Other matters that Goliath shareholders will be asked to approve at the Meeting will include: appointing the Company’s auditor, setting the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five, electing its board of directors and approving the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan.The foregoing resolutions must be approved by a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting, and in the case of the repricing of stock options, disinterested shareholder approval will be required. The resolutions respecting the consolidation and repricing of stock options also remain subject to regulatory approval.The form of proxy and management information circular in respect of the Meeting will be available to shareholders by notice-and-access on or about January 10, 2020. The Company’s financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019 and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis will also be available on https://goliathresourcesltd.com/notice-access/ and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.About GoliathGoliath Resources Limited is a project generator of precious metals projects focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia.Further information regarding Goliath Resources Limited can be found at:

www.goliathresourcesltd.comContact Information:

