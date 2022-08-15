Goodfood Expands On-Demand Delivery in Montreal to Include Local Beer and Wine

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) is making mealtime even easier by expanding its On-Demand delivery service in Montreal to include beer and wine from local breweries and Quebec-based wineries.

The new offer launched in downtown Montreal and will be expanding to more neighbourhoods in the coming weeks. Residents in Montreal will be able to enjoy a selection of cold beer and wine to go along with the chef-curated meals and inspiring products Goodfood already delivers.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers in Montreal unique, local beer and wine varieties from beloved vendors with our convenient On-Demand service. We understand there isn’t always time to rush out to the store or pay steep delivery fees, which is why we designed our delivery service to be quick and affordable,” says Goodfood Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ferrari. “We also want to support our local businesses and communities with these partnerships and provide them with a new opportunity to reach more customers.”

These favourite neighbourhood vendors include:

The Orpailleur Vineyard

Léon Courville Vigneron

Vignoble de Pomone

Dieu du Ciel!

The Boréale Microbrewery

Le Castor Brewing Company

4 Origines Microbrewery

Glutenberg Craft Brewery

Brewery and Distillery Oshlag

Goodfood will also offer beer from global commercial brands, such as:

Labatt

Molson

Sleeman

With GoodFood’s On-Demand service, customers can have their groceries, meal kits, beer and wine delivered right to their door in as little as 30 minutes, seven days a week between 11 am and 10 pm – no minimum purchase or subscription required.

The beer and wine arrive at the door cold so customers can enjoy right away and new products will be added to the rotation often. Be on the lookout for new, fresh rotation!

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

