GoodMorning.com Launches Award-Nominated Value Foam Mattress in the USA

Edmonton, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoodMorning.com, one of the world’s first bed-in-a-box eCommerce retailers, has launched Full Moon, a value mattress manufactured in Pennsylvania with American-made and global materials. Starting from just $329, Full Moon makes great sleep accessible by delivering incredible comfort at a great price, right to customers’ front doors. Full Moon joins Novosbed in GoodMorning.com’s lineup of mattresses available to purchase online in the USA, comes with one of the longest risk-free sleep trials and warranties, and is perfect for all types of sleepers.

GoodMorning.com is also proud to announce that the Full Moon mattress is a nominee for BrandSpark International & Newsweek’s 15th Annual Best New Product Awards, America’s most credible new product awards program.

“Right now people are paying increasingly more for nearly everything, including mattresses,” says Sam Prochazka, Founder and CEO of GoodMorning.com. “Ten years ago we disrupted the industry by launching Novosbed, providing customers with a high-quality and dramatically less expensive alternative to some of the most well-known memory foam mattress brands. Today we are bucking the trend again, launching Full Moon to help even more customers get a great night’s sleep at an even more affordable price. Not only is Full Moon the absolute best-priced mattress in its class, but it also comes with an industry-leading risk-free 120-night sleep trial, is supported by our world-class North American-based customer care team, and has been recognized as a 2022 Best New Product Awards contender.”

Measuring 8 inches high, some of Full Moon by GoodMorning.com’s best features include:

A soft-knit star-spangled cover

2 inches of gel memory foam to help sleepers stay cool and comfortable

6 inches of high-density support foam to provide exceptional motion isolation and edge support

A medium-firm feel that supports all sleep styles

CertiPUR-US® certified foam

Six mattress sizes

A lightweight box that’s easy to move and unpack

Full Moon is now exclusively available at FullMoonSleep.com.

About GoodMorning.com

GoodMorning.com is one of North America’s largest independent online mattress retailers and was one of the first online bed-in-a-box companies in the world. GoodMorning.com designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a negative in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world’s first risk-free home sleep trial and set up a continent-wide network of charities to ensure returned mattresses wouldn’t go to waste. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard around the world. Using the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress — but for substantially less — over 200,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold across North America. And that number grows daily.

