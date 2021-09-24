GoodMorning.com places No. 101 on The Globe and Mail’s third-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Edmonton, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian mattress company GoodMorning.com is pleased to announce it placed No. 101 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. GoodMorning.com earned its spot with three-year growth of 550%.

GoodMorning.com changed the future of a multibillion-dollar industry when it launched one of North America’s first bed-in-a-box brands, Novosbed, in 2009, and invented the world’s first risk-free in-home sleep trial. Today, GoodMorning.com is Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer and has sold more than 200,000 mattresses—and that number grows daily.

“We’re ecstatic to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for a second year in a row,” says GoodMorning.com Founder and CEO Sam Prochazka. “The single most important factor that drives our growth has been our commitment to questioning every assumption, thinking deeply, and obsessing over the needs of our customers. We have rapidly expanded our catalog over the past few years — and will continue forward to offer products for every bedroom, body, and budget.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About GoodMorning.com

GoodMorning.com was one of the first online bed-in-a-box companies in the world and is now Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer. Offering eight mattress brands—including Douglas, Novosbed, Juno, Logan & Cove, Brunswick, Recore, Cherry, and Apollo—GoodMorning.com designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after Founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a poor in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world’s first risk-free home sleep trial and set up a continent-wide network of charities to prevent returned mattresses from going to waste. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard around the world. Using the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress—but for substantially less—over 200,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold to Canadians nationwide. And that number grows daily.

