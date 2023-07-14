Government of Canada Announces Funding for Skills/Compétences Canada under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

OTTAWA, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, in the lead up to World Youth Skills Day, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is pleased to announce that the Government of Canada will contribute more than $27 million over the next five years to SCC, under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy. This funding will go towards promoting the rewarding careers that are available in the skilled trades and technologies to our country’s youth.

Skills/Compétences Canada provides hands-on experience in skilled trades and technologies to youth through its many programs and events, including its flagship event the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC). This event includes over 40 skilled trade and technology competitions for more than 500 competitors from across Canada. SCNC Winnipeg 2023 had over 13,000 visiting students, a record-breaking number. Through its events and programs, SCC connects with youth and encourages them to discover and explore the many exciting and lucrative careers that exist in these sectors.

“With approximately 700,000 skilled tradespeople set to retire this decade, this investment comes at a critical time,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, SCC. “We are grateful for the government’s continued support of SCC’s work to strengthen Canada’s future skilled trades workforce.”

“Young people want to help build Canada’s future. With the nature of work changing fast, today’s investment will help young people develop the skills they need to take advantage of future career opportunities in the skilled trades,” said The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com

Follow Skills/Compétences Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michèle Rogerson, [email protected], 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b39304cb-9ef3-48e6-97c1-d8bcac19e0db



CBJ Newsmakers