Government of Canada proclaims the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act into force

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) has formally applied to the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, to be continued as the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (College).

“Over the past two years ICCRC has worked with IRCC and key stakeholders to obtain the necessary statutory authority required to protect the public against immigration fraud,” said John Burke, RCIC, Chair of the ICCRC Board of Directors. “We are pleased that the College Act is now in force and that we are one step closer to fulfilling our mission of protecting consumers and enhancing the profession.”The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act (Canada), S.C. 2019, c. 29 (the College Act), officially came into force on December 9, 2020, and pursuant to subsection 84 (1) ICCRC is granted the right to apply to be continued as the College.The Minister is expected to issue a ministerial order accepting the Council’s application and setting the “date of continuance”. On this date, the Council will formally transition to become the College. Application for continuance was authorized by an overwhelming majority of Council members voting at the Special General Meeting of Members held on September 19, 2019.“The proclamation of the College Act marks a very important step in our transition to the College,” said John Murray, President & CEO of ICCRC. “ICCRC is prepared for a smooth transition to the College and eager to continue its current initiatives to improve the regulatory regime governing licensed immigration consultants.”The new College will have enhanced powers to regulate the immigration consulting profession in the public interest, including new authority to investigate and pursue unlicensed immigration consultants. These changes will allow for better protection of Canadians, newcomers, and licensed consultants. Obtaining the statutory authority to regulate itself under the College Act marks a key milestone in the development and regulation of this growing profession.For further information, please contact:

Christopher May

Director of Public Affairs & Communications

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)

T: 1-877-836-7543 | E: cmay@iccrc-crcic.caAbout ICCRC

ICCRC is the national self-regulatory body that promotes and protects the public interest by overseeing regulated immigration and citizenship consultants and international student advisors.ICCRC’s federal mandate stems from the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) and the Citizenship Act which require anyone providing Canadian immigration or citizenship advice or representation for a fee or other consideration to be a member in good standing of ICCRC, a Canadian law society or the Chambre des notaires du Québec.Individuals providing Canadian immigration/citizenship services abroad are subject to Canadian law even if they reside outside of Canada.SOURCE Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)SOURCE Canada Gazette notice formally sets the coming into force of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act. http://www.gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2020/2020-12-09/html/si-tr73-eng.html



CBJ Newsmakers