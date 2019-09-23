GOWIN Semiconductor to Showcase Its Latest SoC Devices at This Year’s Premier Trade Shows in October 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, will be exhibiting (Booth 1038) and speaking at this year’s Arm TechCon 2019, October 8-10, held at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. GOWIN will also be exhibiting and speaking at the 17th International System On Chip Conference, October 16-17, held at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) – Calit2 in Irvine, California.