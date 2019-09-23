GOWIN Semiconductor to Showcase Its Latest SoC Devices at This Year’s Premier Trade Shows in October 2019

Monday, September 23, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s fastest-growing programmable logic company, will be exhibiting (Booth 1038) and speaking at this year’s Arm TechCon 2019, October 8-10, held at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.  GOWIN will also be exhibiting and speaking at the 17th International System On Chip Conference, October 16-17, held at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) – Calit2 in Irvine, California.

