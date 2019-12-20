Grain Shipments Still Backlogged

CBJ — Grain shipments remain backlogged as CN Railway gets its service back to normal after a strike halting all transportation of goods.

The backlog is a concern for farmers who only have so much space of their own for storage.

It’s estimated as many as 10,000 CN cars did not make their usual trips during the strike.

The eight day-work stoppage by 3,200 conductors and yard workers last month reduced Canada’s largest rail system to just 10% capacity and halted it from taking new orders.

A major concern for western farmers is that the $130-million backlog of Prairie grain may lose much of its value if trains can’t ship it to port before spring, when prices typically drop amid heightened global supply.

