Green Construction Market Size To Be Worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Green Construction Market is forecast to be worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The market will experience significant development owing to the high demand from emerging economies, the shift to the adoption of alternative fuels from renewable materials, and increased initiatives by governments to reduce carbon emissions that will drive the market demand.The industry is driven by the increased construction activity in developing countries and ongoing trends, and R&D, which enables the research team to enhance the performance of the materials, will propel the market growth. The industry for green construction is governed by several laws and regulations listed by the environmental protection agencies and the governments across the globe.The high energy consumption of the construction product during manufacturing and its applications are expected to hamper the expansion of the industry. The market players are aiming to invest in research and development to design new products with low costs and superior quality to tap into consumer demand. Other factors impacting the green construction market are the rising price for raw materials and their volatility, which is expected to limit the market demand.Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/372 Key Highlights From The ReportIn April 2020, PPG made an announcement about the signing of an agreement with Dow to expedite the acceptance of low-carbon technologies. The collaboration emphasizes on developments in anti-corrosion coating materials for steel to provide reduced GHG emissions by offering improved energy efficiency and decreasing the high maintenance costs associated with steel infrastructure.The effectiveness of the green roof in the reduction of emissions of toxic greenhouse gases in the atmosphere generated by various sources is one of the primary drivers for the green construction market.The demand for green buildings is growing in the industrial sector and is expected to propel due to low operating and maintenance costs. Increased demand for energy-efficient technologies will also impact market demand. The segment is forecast to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The Southeast Asian region is observing considerable growth in applying sustainable construction standards, owing to the rising concerns over environmental deterioration and national energy security in various nations, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.Key participants include Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA, Certain Teed Corporation, The Turner Corp., Clark Group, Gilbane Building Co., Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., among others.ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/372 For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Green Construction Market based on product, application, and region:Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Exterior ProductsRoofingWindowsSidingDoorsInterior ProductsInsulationFlooringsSolar ProductsBuilding SystemsOthersApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Residential BuildingsNon-Residential BuildingsCommercial & OfficeInstitutionalIndustrialHospitality & LeisureOthersTo identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-construction-market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeGermanyU.K.FranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaU.A.E.Rest of MEATake a Look at our Related Reports: Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production. Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative. Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.About Emergen ResearchEmergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.Contact Us:Eric LeeCorporate Sales SpecialistEmergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-green-construction-market



CBJ Newsmakers