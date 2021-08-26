Green Light Solutions Introduces LoFi CBD Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Light Solutions (“GLS” or “the Company”), an innovation firm committed to driving excellence in the Cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the official launch of its CBD dominant brand, LoFi. The flagship product, LoFi CBD Oil 1500, initially exclusively available in the B.C. market, delivers quality and potency for the value-minded CBD consumer.

The LoFi product line offers potent, CBD forward formulations using highly concentrated CBD and premium ingredients. The newly released LoFi CBD Oil 1500 is a full-spectrum CBD oil containing hemp-derived CBD extract, made in B.C., and sustainably sourced MCT oil. All LoFi products feature the inLite supply chain traceability technology, providing customers unparalleled visibility into ingredient source and batch-specific lab results.

“This new product line arrives just in time to satisfy a growing demand for CBD products that are high-quality and affordable,” says Walker Patton, Corporate Development at GLS. “LoFi is proof that good CBD does not need to be expensive. We intend to delight both new and experienced users with great CBD products at accessible prices.”

Following its successful soft launch in the B.C. market, selling out in just 48 hours, LoFi CBD Oil 1500 will be available again shortly in B.C. licensed retailers in a 30ml format. A 50ml format will be available later this year.

“Strong initial sales support our thesis of a market need for high-potency, price accessible CBD products,” Patton added. “By extracting our CBD from premium hemp, we can pass the savings along to the consumer while elevating product quality.”

LoFi continues to advance discussions with other provincial wholesalers regarding future supply agreements. An expanded suite of LoFi CBD products will be available in late 2021.

About LoFi

LoFi is a BC-based independent cannabis brand passionate about three simple things: quality, consistency, and value. We are committed to upholding the highest quality standards through our inclusive CBD products that are market competitive in potency and price.

About Green Light Solutions

Green Light Solutions (GLS) is an innovation firm committed to driving excellence in the Cannabis industry. GLS delivers value across multiple cannabis verticals through an agile, tech-forward business model, following Cannabis and Hemp specific strategies in its subsidiary business units. The Company’s leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong manufacturing and technology development expertise and a robust I.P. portfolio.

