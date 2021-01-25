Green Mining Market to Reach Value of USD 15.90 Billion By 2027 | Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Development and Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Mining will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, States Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global green mining market size was USD 9.05 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.90 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rising focus on saving the ecology and promoting sustainable development is promoting growth of the market.The terms such as green technology, sustainable technology, and renewable energy are often used as synonyms for one another. Green mining technologies are gaining acceptance among mining organizations worldwide. The mining organizations have started applying the green mining technique because they have realized realization that they can generate profits by serving the natural environment and people for the common good of the ecosystem. Green mining technologies and practices offer superior performance in terms of effective use of energy, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and decreased chemical usage.Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/463 The global green mining market is projected to remain in a highly competitive and fairly fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and higher diversification in green mining technique would be gaining importance. Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest: In November 2020, TATA Steel launched a new coated product named ‘Galvanova’ to address the evolving and unmet requirements of micro, small & medium scale enterprises (MSMEs)According to the Coalition for Eco-Efficient Comminution, comminution (i.e. the process of crushing and grinding ore) is the most energy-consuming step in the mining process. It accounts for 54% of the total mine energy usage, which is approximately 11% of production costs.High wall mining method is a comprehensive process of surface mining technique. This surface mining technique is used by a skilled person sitting in a cabin on the surface by using a camera to control the mining machine.Europe holds a significant share of the global green mining market. With the rapid rise in investments for methods of surface mining , surface mining is playing a pivotal role in the green mining market’s growth in the region. Sustainable development projects taken up by organizations in the U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Poland, and other countries in Europe are driving the green mining market in Europe.Key players operating in the market are BHP Billiton, TATA Steel, Anglo American, Glencore, Dundee Precious, Rio Tinto, Freeport-McMoRan, Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, and Doosan InfracoreCheck Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/463

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global green mining market based on mining technique, technology, and region as follows:Mining Technique Outlook $1Surface Mining TechniqueUnderground Mining TechniqueTechnology Outlook $1$1Water ReductionPower ReductionEmission ReductionFuel & Maintenance ReductionOthers Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeRussiaU.K.GermanyFranceBENELUXAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaUAEIsraelRest of MEA



