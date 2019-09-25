Greystone Provides $23 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance a Multifamily Property in Oro Valley, Arizona

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has provided a $23,000,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 240-unit multifamily property in Oro Valley, AZ. The transaction was originated by Daniel Wolins of Greystone’s New York office.