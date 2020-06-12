Grocery Chains Drop $2 Pay Hike

CBJ — Grocery chains Loblaws and Metro as well as Walmart have each decided they will no longer pay their workers an extra $2 an hour, which was implemented as bonus pay in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

“As the economy slowly reopens and Canadians begin to return to work, we believe it is the right time to end the temporary pay premium we introduced at the beginning of the pandemic,” Loblaws chairman Galen Weston said.

Needless to say, the announcement has not gone over well with workers. It has already been pointed out that Weston has a personal net worth of almost $9 billion and Loblaw posted a large profit in the first quarter.

Unifor President Jerry Dias is disappointed with the decision. Unifor represents 20,000 retail workers across Canada.

“The fact is, the pandemic did not make these workers essential and did not create the inequities in retail, it simply exposed them,” says Dias.

Metro, which owns Food Basics, Jean Coutu, Metro and other brands, also released a statement praising their employees and that the dedication is appreciated.

It is uncertain whether other grocery chains also plan to revoke the $2 dollar payment increase that was put in place back in March.

@CanBizJournal