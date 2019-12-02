GTEC Debuts Recreational Cannabis Brands; BLK MKT and Tenzo in Provincial Sales Channels

Kelowna, BC, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Launched ultra-premium products providing access to 135 retail stores, fulfilling purchase orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch and Saskatchewan distributorInitial product launch in the Province of B.C. sold-out on its first day, with a subsequent purchase order currently being fulfilledIncreased product quality has resulted in a significant increase in GTEC’s selling priceSector leading gross margins anticipated to increase with economies of scale (A) GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:GTEC) (OTCQB:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”), a multi-licenced producer of premium indoor flower, announced that it has formally launched its recreational adult-use brands in the Provinces of British Columbia and Saskatchewan.BLK MKT™: Born out of passion and dedication to the craft. This brand is for the true connoisseur, seeking rare top-shelf cultivars with a higher THC.Wedding Crasher: ultra-premium quality | GTEC exclusive cultivarCherry Punch: ultra-premium quality | GTEC exclusive cultivarTenzo™: A balanced lifestyle brand, with a variety of strains that provide a diverse palette of desired experiences to consumersPurple Punch 2.0: premium quality | GTEC exclusive cultivarCold Creek Kush: premium quality | non-exclusive cultivarThe recently launched products have been produced from GTEC’s exclusive cultivar collection, with the quality of flowering increasing from premium to ultra-premium, resulting in a significant increase in GTEC’s selling price. Management anticipates that its average selling price and sector-leading gross margins(A) will continue to increase as it realizes economies of scale and transitions its production to its exclusive cultivar collection.AttachmentWedding Crasher by BLK MKTFor additional information, please contact:

