Guardian Capital Broadens Global Distribution Reach with Senior Appointments

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guardian Capital (Guardian) is pleased to announce the appointment of two experienced institutional sales professionals, effective January 6, 2020. Sherry Lee Gregory has joined Guardian Capital LP, as Vice President, Institutional Sales and Consultant Relations; and Justin Preston has joined GuardCap Asset Management Limited (GuardCap) as Senior Director, Institutional Sales. Ms. Gregory is based in Guardian’s Toronto office, while Mr. Preston is located with GuardCap in London, UK.

Guardian Capital is experiencing significant growth in demand for its marquee investment strategies, including from institutions in the Americas and in the rest of the world. From its traditionally strong roots in Canada, Guardian has seen dramatic growth in solutions that meet the appetites of an expanding base of global consumers.“With the goal of better serving both our existing and new investment clients, we are continually looking for ways to strengthen and increase our distribution capacity,” said Robin Lacey, Head of Institutional Asset Management, Guardian Capital Group Limited. “The additions of Sherry Lee and Justin will add meaningfully to our experienced team of distribution professionals as we expand our reach. Both are accomplished in this field and bring a high level of knowledge and expertise to these roles. This is an exciting time at Guardian Capital. We have very strong pedigrees in a number of Guardian strategies which are attracting the attention of investors and their advisers in many parts of the world.”About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. As of September 30, 2019, Guardian had C$30.2 billion of assets under management and C$19 billion of assets under administration. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio, which had a fair market value of C$664 million at September 30, 2019. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange; in 2019, Guardian celebrated 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com .About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and third-party mutual funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please visit www.guardiancapitallp.com About GuardCap Asset Management Limited

GuardCap Asset Management Limited, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, is a specialist investment company based in London, UK. It is solely focused on managing concentrated, bottom-up strategies constructed on an “index-agnostic” basis for institutional investors. Its strategies are global equities and global emerging markets. To learn more about GuardCap, visit www.guardcap.co.uk .For further information, please contact:

Angela Shim

(416) 947-8009

