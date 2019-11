GUD Medison Resolved

MONTREAL and PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight“) and Medison Biotech (1995) Ltd. (“Medison”) announced today that they have agreed to separate their businesses and allow each of the companies to focus on growing their respective businesses independently.

Knight and Medison have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Knight will sell to the Medison group all of Knight’s shares in Medison, reflecting approximately 28.3% of the share capital of Medison, in consideration for CA$77,000,000 payable in cash. In addition, the parties agreed to release each other from all claims and withdraw all legal proceedings initiated by both parties. Finally, Medison, which together with its affiliates own approximately 10,400,000 shares or 7.5% of Knight, agreed to a four-year standstill commitment and will divest its position in Knight during this period. This separation agreement is expected to close in the first half of 2020.About Knight Therapeutics Inc.Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company’s web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.About MedisonMedison Biotech (1995) Ltd., headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, is one of the world’s largest commercial partners of leading global biotech companies. Medison provides the complete spectrum of integrated services for international companies looking to enter or expand their presence in Israel, Canada and CEE markets. Medison operates a corporate venture arm with a dedicated research and evaluation team boasting deep scientific and commercial backgrounds. Medison also operates a scouting program to cater its partners and is an active investor in life science projects around drug development and digital health.Knight Forward-Looking StatementThis document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

President and Chief Financial Officer

T: 514-678-8930

F: 514-481-4116

info@gudknight.com

www.gud-knight.com



