Gulshan and Pyarali Nanji Family Foundation makes $100,000 donation to COVID-19 Response in Calgary

Calgary, Alberta, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a time when their country needs them the most, the Gulshan and Pyarali Nanji Family Foundation is donating to COVID-19 efforts across Canada.The Foundation’s $100,000 gift to Calgary Health Trust will support the Clean Hands, Giving Hearts campaign, the organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Funds will be used to support response efforts on the front-lines at Calgary’s hospitals, support the health needs of vulnerable populations and assist with growing mental health concerns.The Gulshan and Pyarali Nanji Family Foundation’s gift will be used to match all donations made to the Clean Hands, Giving Hearts Campaign starting today up to $100,000.The family had previously made significant contributions to hospitals in Quebec and Ontario where their Canadian roots are, but it became important for them to support hospitals and healthcare across the country at a time it is most in need.“We are incredibly proud to work with the Nanji family”, says Mike Meldrum, President & CEO of Calgary Health Trust. “They have shown tremendous philanthropic leadership in healthcare for many years, and this donation will be a significant contribution to our efforts supporting Alberta Health Services during this pandemic.”Calgary Health Trust is working alongside Alberta Health Services to ensure that support from the community to the Clean Hands, Giving Hearts campaign will have a significant impact where and when it is needed the most.More information on the Clean Hands, Giving Hearts campaign can be found at calgaryhealthtrust.ca–30— About Calgary Health TrustCalgary Health Trust fundraises for health care in Calgary. The incredible generosity of our donors has led to advancements in patient care, clinical research and education. Funds raised benefit Foothills Medical Centre, Peter Lougheed Centre, Rockyview General Hospital, South Health Campus and many community health programs and 12 Carewest care centres in our community.AttachmentOfficial Photo – Mr. & Mrs. NanjiValerie Ball

Calgary Health Trust

403.990.7943

valerie.ball@calgaryhealthtrust.ca



CBJ Newsmakers