H2O Innovation: Piedmont Secures New FRP and Coupling Orders Totalling $3.5 M, Including The Largest Sea Water Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its independent subsidiary, Piedmont, a global leader in corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in the industrial and municipal markets, secured several fiber reinforced polyester (FRP) cartridge filter housings and couplings orders, totalling $3.5 M.

Piedmont secured a purchase order for the FRP filter housing scope for what will be the largest sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in the World. Located in the Middle East, it will treat up to 900,000 m3/day. “We couldn’t be prouder to have won this incredible project. This will certainly help us to win other major projects while growing our backlog and strengthening our reference list,” stated Ties Venema, Managing Director of Piedmont.

