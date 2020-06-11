H2O Innovation: PWT Shows 95% Growth From Last Year in MEA Region

QUEBEC CITY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its independent subsidiary, PWTTM, a leading provider in specialty chemicals for membrane filtration, experienced 95% sales growth in the Middle East & Africa (“MEA”) and strengthened its presence in the region by appointing more than 10 new distributors over the last year.

PWT was recently awarded the supply of antiscalants for the Djerba 11.3 MGD (43,000 m3/d) seawater reverse osmosis plant in Tunisia through its Spanish distributor. In Saudi Arabia, one of the largest global desalination markets, PWT’s distributor successfully introduced 6 specialty chemicals products, secured contracts for the supply of more than 150 tons of chemicals and started the local dilution of the super concentrated products. Finally, in Libya, PWT’s local partner started the local dilution of the 11x super concentrated antiscalant and is now working with system integrators as well as municipal and industrial end users to maximize the operating efficiency, economy and longevity of their water treatment plants.“By taking advantage of PWT super concentrated products, our global distributors can reduce sea freight (by almost 90%) and inland transportation costs, and are most importantly able to maintain a safety stock and an adequate level of inventory to suit local market demand and fast delivery requests. PWT products proved to be game changers in a time of crisis and uncertainty, one example is with COVID-19 that has put a lot of pressure on supply chains across multiple sectors. The benefits of handling super concentrated products becomes more apparent when transportation is not only expensive but also scarce, and space on freight vessels is limited”, stated Mazen Ellabban, Commercial Manager – Specialty Chemicals of PWT. PWT’s line of environmentally friendly and phosphate free products provides a wide range of possibilities in new chemistry and sustainability. With a commitment to innovation, PWT develops highly effective chemicals solutions as alternatives to traditional formulations.“The PWT team has worked hard over the past few years to diversify its growth strategy, and to tap into other markets beyond North America and China. We can definitely say that their efforts are paying off today and that the addition of Genesys’ products and distributors will accentuate the momentum of our chemical business line”, added Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Source:

