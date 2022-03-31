Habitat for Humanity GTA to Build 20 New Affordable Homes in West Toronto

Toronto, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Habitat for Humanity GTA (Habitat GTA) proudly launched the construction of its newest project of 20 new affordable homes at 423 Old Weston Rd., just north of St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto’s thriving Stockyards community. With Canadians struggling with a housing affordability crisis and one-third of families renting in the GTA living in a home they can barely afford, today’s announcement is critically essential. Habitat GTA is empowering 20 families with Habitat Homeownership, so they will build equity for themselves and their children and know the safety, security, and self-reliance of owning a home.

This afternoon, Habitat GTA and partners from the City of Toronto, the Federal Government, Diamond Kilmer Developments and future Habitat Homeowners came together to break ground at the site of the future community at 423 Old Weston Rd.

“Providing a safe, stable home has never been more challenging for lower and moderate-income GTA families”, said Habitat GTA CEO Ene Underwood. “Crowding, unhealthy living environments, crippling monthly housing costs and fear of rent-evictions have become the norm for too many families. “Thanks to collaboration with the City of Toronto, Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation (CMHC), Diamond Kilmer Developments and community partners, we will make a real, direct change in the lives of twenty families and help build a better, stronger and more inclusive Toronto, something that benefits us all.”

“Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to helping those who need it most, which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a real difference in the lives of families here in Toronto and across Canada,” said the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. “Thanks to an investment of $1.3 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, these new homes will make a real difference in the lives of 20 hard-working families, a place they can proudly call their own. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

“Today marks a special day for 20 families in Toronto. To all the families that will one day have a safe, affordable place to call home, I want to say congratulations,” said Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport. “The pandemic has highlighted a great need in our community for affordable housing, and soon, these families will be receiving keys to their very own homes. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

“I have always maintained cooperation and collaboration is essential if we are to meet the housing challenges facing our City. This project is a perfect example of this approach with Habitat GTA, the City of Toronto, the federal government, CMHC and Diamond Kilmer Developments coming together to create 20 new affordable homes for families in our City,” said City of Toronto Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Planning and Housing Committee Ana Bailao, “We are grateful to Habitat GTA and the other partners as we create housing opportunities like this one now and into the future.”

The project originated more than a decade ago with a City of Toronto decision to convey surplus municipal land to Habitat GTA. As development planning began, Habitat GTA discovered that the environmental contamination on the land would make it cost-prohibitive to undertake a traditional townhome project. A solution emerged in partnership with Diamond Kilmer who brought their expertise in “brownfield” developments and in assembling and developing land. The result is an exciting new 276-unit community called Reunion Crossing, which will combine midrise and stacked townhomes, 20 of which will be built by Habitat GTA. The City of Toronto and the federal government through CMHC have committed financial support that will be augmented by donor contributions and family first mortgages to cover the $10 million cost of the Habitat units.

The Habitat homes will be a mix of two and three-bedroom units and will be built with the support of Habitat volunteers. Qualifying household incomes for these homes are in the range of $75,000 to $95,000. Construction of the Habitat homes will begin April 2022 with a target completion date of spring of 2023.

Habitat GTA is currently accepting applications for families interested in living at 423 Old Weston Rd. To apply and learn about all of Habitat GTA’s affordable home opportunities visit https://habitatgta.ca/communities/. Interested families can also sign up for updates on all of Habitat GTA’s future communities and be notified when Habitat homes are available at https://habitatgta.ca/builds/.

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity GTA is a local organization with a global vision of a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize communities to help working families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives for families in the GTA. Since 1988, Habitat GTA has built 23 new communities, providing a hand-up to hundreds of families so parents and children can have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home. To learn more, visit habitatgta.ca.

