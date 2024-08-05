Haivision Showcases Cutting-Edge Mission-Critical Video Solutions at L3Harris Technologies’ C5ISR Exercise – Everest NL 2025

MONTREAL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, participated in Everest NL 2025, an immersive C5ISR experiment hosted by L3Harris Technologies at Experience Island in Loon op Zand, Netherlands, from March 24-27, 2025.

Everest NL serves as a premier platform for showcasing the latest advancements in tactical communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), network management, and electronic warfare (EW). The event replicates a modern NATO maneuver-force communication environment, providing a live, operationally relevant setting where cutting-edge technologies are put to the test.

The Everest exercise offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate the power of true joint interoperability among leading manufacturers. Haivision’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing interoperable, secure, and real-time video technologies that support the evolving needs of modern defense forces. By participating in the event hosted by L3Harris and collaborating with industry leaders, Haivision continues to develop innovative, field-proven solutions that enhance operational effectiveness in dynamic military environments.

At the Everest NL event, Haivision showcased its mission-critical video ecosystem, demonstrating how high-quality, secure video and data sharing enhance operational effectiveness across the battlefield. For this exercise, Haivision delivered an ISR video solution powered by Makito video encoders and the Kraken video processing platform at the tactical edge. The ISR video was streamed to Haivision’s expeditionary video wall solution, powered by Command 360, to support a common operating picture and provide situational awareness to commanders in the operations center at HQ.

Everest NL served as an ideal proving ground for next-generation defense technology. “By working alongside industry leaders, we can showcase how open architecture and interoperability drive operational effectiveness. Haivision’s deep expertise in mission-critical video technology ensures that we deliver innovative solutions but also address the real-world challenges our end-users encounter in the field,” says Tyler Stephens, Vice President, International Mission Systems.

Engineered to meet rigorous cybersecurity and interoperability standards for defense networks, Haivision’s video solutions are built to handle the complex challenges faced by military and defense end-users. The company focuses on delivering cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly integrate with its partners to enhance mission success.

Deployed and trusted worldwide, Haivision’s mission-critical video solutions empower aerospace, enterprise, government, military, and public safety organizations to make informed decisions faster. Haivision’s video wall systems for command centers, video distribution solutions, and ISR video technology enable real-time analysis and decision-making. Haivision’s technology is designed to comply with strict government and industry standards, ensuring security, reliability, and interoperability. For more information about Haivision’s mission-critical video ecosystem for military operations, visit: haivision.com/industries/government-defense/

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision.com.



