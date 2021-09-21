Halloween arrives at Canada’s Wonderland this weekend with the opening of Halloween Haunt and Camp Spooky

Vaughan, ON, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The spookiest season of the year descends upon Canada’s Wonderland this weekend with the opening of Halloween Haunt on Sept. 24 and Camp Spooky for the kids on Sept. 25. Both events run select dates until Oct. 31 and this year will feature new, immersive outdoor experiences and entertainment for thrill-seekers and families alike.

Halloween Haunt

Now in its 16th season, Haunt returns to Canada’s Wonderland on Friday, Sept. 24 transforming the theme park into a scream park filled with thrilling attractions, unspeakable horror and amazing night rides. Due to Covid-19, indoor mazes have been transformed into new outdoor experiences throughout the park…. leaving guests fewer places to hide!

For 2021 Haunt features more live entertainment than ever, with four terrifying shows (Inferno, Skeleton Crew, Freak Show and the Illusionist), a Vampire Disco, roaming performers and live bands. Hundreds of monsters will prowl 10 scare zones, including three new areas.

New Haunt attractions include:

The Skeleton Crew (Live Show): Freshly dead and returned to us from the underworld, The Skeleton Crew brings their humour and horror to Haunt with electrifying acrobatics, trampoline antics and daring feats of athleticism.

Freshly dead and returned to us from the underworld, The Skeleton Crew brings their humour and horror to Haunt with electrifying acrobatics, trampoline antics and daring feats of athleticism. Inferno (Live Show): From the fiery depths of hell comes Inferno, the hottest live show at Halloween Haunt. Watch our fire demons possess (er…captivate) the audience with stunning fire tricks, balancing acts and more.

From the fiery depths of hell comes Inferno, the hottest live show at Halloween Haunt. Watch our fire demons possess (er…captivate) the audience with stunning fire tricks, balancing acts and more. The Farmstead (Scare Zone): The haunted horrors of an abandoned slaughterhouse have taken over a nearby farm, where terrible ends await those who dare journey through the dark fields and rusty machinery.

The haunted horrors of an abandoned slaughterhouse have taken over a nearby farm, where terrible ends await those who dare journey through the dark fields and rusty machinery. Kingdom of Carnage (Scare Zone): You find yourself in the middle of a brutal, bloody siege upon a castle ruled by a wicked king. Just as the advancing villagers gain ground, an evil terror is unleashed, threatening to consume everyone and everything in its path.

You find yourself in the middle of a brutal, bloody siege upon a castle ruled by a wicked king. Just as the advancing villagers gain ground, an evil terror is unleashed, threatening to consume everyone and everything in its path. Streets of the Undead (Scare Zone): The zombie apocalypse has arrived and the few remaining survivors are desperate to make it through to the Safe Zone. But the undead are closing in on all sides, hungry for human flesh…

Halloween Haunt runs select nights Sept. 24 to Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is included with a GOLD pass and reservations are required for all guests. Not recommended for children under 13. Most park rides and attractions will be in operation. Guests are not permitted to attend the event in costume.

For more information on Halloween Haunt attractions, tickets and hours, visit www.canadaswonderland.com/haunt

Camp Spooky

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the PEANUTS Gang returns Saturday, Sept. 25 with Camp Spooky featuring scare-free attractions, live shows, costume parties, trick-or-treating and more.

Attractions at Camp Spooky include:

Trick-or-Treat Adventure: Visit various stations where children can trick-or-treat and meet our costumed helpers.

Visit various stations where children can trick-or-treat and meet our costumed helpers. Sally’s Disco Party : Kids can dance up a storm at this fun disco party hosted by Sally herself.

: Kids can dance up a storm at this fun disco party hosted by Sally herself. Pumpkin Decorating: Purchase and decorate your very own Halloween pumpkin to take home.

Purchase and decorate your very own Halloween pumpkin to take home. Halloween Encounters: Children can meet a prince and princess, a vampire, witch, pirate, ghost and wizard along their journey through Planet Snoopy and KidZville.

Children can meet a prince and princess, a vampire, witch, pirate, ghost and wizard along their journey through Planet Snoopy and KidZville. Lucy Van Pelt’s Costume Contest: Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their favourite costume and joining this special parade just for them.

Children can get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their favourite costume and joining this special parade just for them. The Pumpkin Patches: You’ll be singing and dancing as this groovy group harmonizes to Halloween classics.

You’ll be singing and dancing as this groovy group harmonizes to Halloween classics. Spooky Tales with Snoopy: Join Snoopy for this interactive and fun storytime.

Join Snoopy for this interactive and fun storytime. Charlie Brown’s Trick-or-Treat Show: Charlie Brown, along with his friends Lucy and Linus take children on a musical adventure as they get ready for trick-or-treating and the big Halloween Party.

Charlie Brown, along with his friends Lucy and Linus take children on a musical adventure as they get ready for trick-or-treating and the big Halloween Party. Clowns and Magicians: Doo Doo the Clown and Magician Aaron Matthews will have guests cheering with their exciting, interactive shows.

Camp Spooky is included with admission to the park and runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. For more information on Camp Spooky attractions, tickets and hours, visit www.canadaswonderland.com

About Canada’s Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 17 rollercoasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

