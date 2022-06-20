Halo Top Creamery Is celebrating the Summer with the inaugural SCOOP Truck TOUR 22

Toronto, Ontario, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This summer is all about making delicious memories with Halo Top. The frozen treat brand is hitting the road, touring Ontario’s major festivals throughout the summer months sharing good vibes, tasty treats and inspiring a wellbeing movement with their consumers.

Keep an eye out for the brightly coloured Halo Top Scoop Truck as it makes its way across Ontario, handing out scoops of deliciousness and coupons at unique live experiences. Pick your fave or try something new, there is definitely a fun flavour for everyone.

The Scoop Truck Tour’s event line up will hit Burlington Sound of Music, Mud Girl – Oshawa, Burlington’s Canada Day Festival, Sounds of Leslieville & Riverside Block Party, Beaches Jazz StreetFest, Kempenfest, Cadillac Fairview Street Market and many other events across Ontario.

Halo Top invites everyone looking for great tasting “better for you” products to visit their Scoop Truck and take a moment to “Put themselves on Top”.

“People are re-evaluating what’s important to them and the truth is that they want to be happy and feel good. We believe it’s okay and necessary to take care of yourself and to Put Yourself on Top, by ensuring your happiness is prioritized.” Said Anne-Marie Docherty, managing director at Halo Top Canada.

Halo Top’s frozen treats are made with fewer calories, less sugar, lower fat and higher protein than traditional ice cream. Halo Top is proud to be the dessert of choice for Canadians because of its irresistible taste. #GetTheScoop #HaloTopScoop

About Halo Top:

Halo Top has been around since 2012 creating frozen treats made with quality ingredients that have become the ultimate feel-good way to treat yourself. In 2017, Halo Top became the number one selling ice cream – the most disruptive story the industry had seen in the past 10 years. It launched in Canada in early 2018 where it’s made using Canadian dairy.

