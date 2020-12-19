Haltain Announces Termination of LOI with ScreenPro Security Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Haltain Developments Corp. (“Haltain” or the “Company”) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with ScreenPro Security Ltd. has terminated and that the transactions contemplated thereby will not proceed. For more information on the letter of intent and the transactions contemplated thereby, please see the Company’s news release dated June 25, 2020.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,“Rodney Gelineau”

DirectorForward Looking Statements: All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, that the Concurrent Financing will be completed, that the proceeds of any Concurrent Financing will be used for the purposes stated herein, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.Contact Name: Rodney Gelineau

Contact Number: 1 (604) 353-6670

Contact Email: rgelineau1969@gmail.com





