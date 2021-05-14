Hamilton Building Trades welcome LRT funding, announce workforce development

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The recent announcement by the federal and provincial governments to invest $3.4 billion towards building a Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in Hamilton is very good news for the community,” said Mark Ellerker, Business Manager of the Hamilton-Brantford Building and Construction Trades Council. “This announcement comes at a crucial time, as we are addressing the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The earmarked funds, which amount to $1.7 billion per level of government, will cover the cost of building a 14-kilometre line from McMaster University to Eastgate Square in Stoney Creek.

“These investments show that the federal and provincial governments are committed to higher-order public transit,” said Hamilton Ward 2 Councillor Jason Farr. “The planned transit system will enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and improve the quality of life for all Hamiltonians,” he said.

“In conjunction with this significant infrastructure investment, the Building Trades are proud to launch the Tomorrow’s Trades in the Hammer program,” announced Patrick Dillon, Business Manager of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario. Dillon explained that “this workforce development pilot, one of four similar pilots in the province, will see Building Trades training centres partnering with community groups and local contractors to offer a unique learning experience for candidates from traditionally under-represented groups in the Hamilton area. The candidates will receive introductory training and mentorship that will assist them in becoming job-ready for apprenticeships in the construction trades.”

“We look forward to establishing new community partnerships that improve access to meaningful careers in the trades,” said Ellerker. “Aligning the job opportunities resulting from the LRT investments along with workforce development initiatives like Tomorrow’s Trades in the Hammer program is an excellent way to build community, and expand the middle class,” he concluded.

The Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario represents 150,000 trades workers throughout the province. For more information, please contact Patrick Dillon:

