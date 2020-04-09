Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debenture

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement offering of an unsecured convertible debenture (the “Debenture”) in the aggregate principal amount of CAD$1,000,000 (the “Offering”). The Debenture will mature five (5) years after the issue date (the “Maturity Date”).

The Debenture will bear interest at the rate of 9.0% per annum payable in equal payments semi-annually in arrears on the last day of June and December in each year, commencing June 30, 2020 until the Maturity Date. The June 30, 2020 interest payment will include accrued and unpaid interest for the period from the issue date to June 30, 2020. Interest will be payable in cash only. Interest on the Debenture will cease to accrue on the Maturity Date.The whole, or any part, of the principal amount of the Debenture is convertible into subordinate voting shares of the Corporation, at the option of the holder thereof, at any time prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the Maturity Date, at a conversion price of CAD$0.60 per share.The proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on August 10, 2020 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.The Corporation had filed a Price Reservation Form (Form 4A) with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on April 1, 2020. The TSXV has issued conditional acceptance of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to receipt of final acceptance by the TSXV. About Hampton Financial Corporation Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.For more information, please contact:Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

