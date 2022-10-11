Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Conclusion of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:HFC & HFC.PR.A) announces that there were no additional closings in its non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures (the “Offering”) between the closing of the third tranche announced on September 6, 2022 and the October 6, 2022 final closing date of the Offering. As announced on September 6, 2022, pursuant to the Offering Hampton sold unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $4,663,000. The Offering remains subject to receipt of final acceptance by the TSXV.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services, and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

