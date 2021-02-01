Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Correction to Date Reference in Material Change Report

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) announces that the material change report filed December 18, 2020 (“MCR”) was amended by a material change report filed on February 1, 2021 (the “Amended MCR”) to indicate that the correct date of a material change was November 23, 2020 and not November 30, 2020 as had been reported in the MCR. The MCR and the Amended MCR were filed in connection with the issue oriented review of the Company’s continuous disclosure record by the Corporate Finance Branch of the Ontario Securities Commission. About Hampton Financial Corporation Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.For more information, please contact:Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.



CBJ Newsmakers