Hapbee Reports First-Ever Quarterly Profit in Q2 2025 and Achieves Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hapbee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HAPB | OTCQB: HAPBF), a wearable wellness technology company and the pioneer of bio-streaming products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company achieved its first-ever quarterly net profit in its history, driven by continued increases in sales, improved operating efficiencies, and gross margin expansion.

Q2 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue Growth : Total revenue increased by 26% over Q1 2025 and 114% year-over year to $520,323 in Q2 2025.

: Total revenue increased by 26% over Q1 2025 and 114% year-over year to $520,323 in Q2 2025. Net Profit Achieved : Q2 2025 marked Hapbee’s first profitable quarter in company history, with net income of $17,988, compared to a net loss of $178,984 in Q1 2025 and a loss of $1.86 million in Q2 2024.

: Q2 2025 marked Hapbee’s first profitable quarter in company history, with net income of $17,988, compared to a net loss of $178,984 in Q1 2025 and a loss of $1.86 million in Q2 2024. Gross Profit Increase : Gross profit improved 45% quarter-over-quarter to $301,078.

: Gross profit improved 45% quarter-over-quarter to $301,078. Gross Margin Increase : Gross margin increased to 58%, up from 51% in Q1 2025, driven by a higher mix of subscription revenue and increased average order values.

: Gross margin increased to 58%, up from 51% in Q1 2025, driven by a higher mix of subscription revenue and increased average order values. Operating Cost Reductions : Operating expenditures decreased by 20% compared to Q1 2025 and 72% as compared to Q2 2024, reflecting the Company’s ongoing cost discipline and operational efficiencies.

: Operating expenditures decreased by 20% compared to Q1 2025 and 72% as compared to Q2 2024, reflecting the Company’s ongoing cost discipline and operational efficiencies. Device Sales Momentum : Device unit sales increased by 38% in Q2 2025 to 1,935 units, nearly six times higher (+495%) than the same period in 2024 (325 units).

: Device unit sales increased by 38% in Q2 2025 to 1,935 units, nearly six times higher (+495%) than the same period in 2024 (325 units). Subscription Revenue Increase : Subscriber revenue increased by 83% in Q2 2025, to $65,974 and 25% higher than Q2 2024.

“This quarter represents a significant milestone for Hapbee and we are delighted to share with our shareholders that we have achieved three consecutive quarters of growth,” said Riz Shah, Chairman of the Board. “Achieving profitability is a major step forward, and we remain disciplined in sustaining this momentum in the quarters ahead.”

The company also introduced new additions to the leadership team. Ahsan Ashraf is Hapbee’s new CTO and joined the Board with new additions Kenny Adessky and Rachid Lassal. Mr. Ashraf led deployment of the new Hapbee App launched in May 2025, which introduced “boosted” signal functionality, an AI-guided Vibe discovery engine, improved device connectivity and enhanced usability, all of which are already contributing to increased user engagement and subscription revenue.

The Company has also announced that it will be launching its new consumer full-body mattress topper in Q3 2025 and is targeting Q4 2025 to launch the next version of its neckband daily wearable.

The Company announced new partnerships with Snooze Mattress, based in Denver, Colorado, to grow enterprise consumer sales in the US; Gharieni, based in Moers, Germany, to grow enterprise sales in spa and wellness in the Middle East and Europe; and Liberty Alliance, based in Tampa, Florida, to grow enterprise sales in the defense sector.

More about Hapbee

Hapbee Technologies is a wearable wellness technology company with a proprietary platform that delivers low-power digital signals through wearable devices. These signals are intended to help users optimize how they feel – including focus, relaxation, and sleep. Hapbee products are used by customers worldwide seeking to support their wellness routines.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves notable risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s planned operations, business strategy and developments. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; anticipated product development; consumer confidence; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Kenny Adessky – Corporate Secretary

1 888 841 7086

[email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone: [email protected]

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Relations

Theory Communications

Andrea Hamilton: [email protected]

www.theorycomm.com



CBJ Newsmakers