Hardbacon Partners With Métro Média to Launch a New Content Destination Dedicated to Personal Finances

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hardbacon , a personal finance application used by more than 35,000 Canadians, announced today a partnership with Métro Média to launch a new media brand, PARLONS BACON.

The new content destination, which joins Métro’s PARLONS CASH platform, aims to demystify personal finances for millennials.

As of today, PARLONS BACON is available on the Journal Métro website, as well as in its paper edition. The content will also be published in Métro Média’s 25 neighborhood editions distributed across Montreal and Quebec. The goal of this new media brand is to broadcast content that showcases that finances aren’t just for boring accountants; it can and should be entertaining for everyone!

PARLONS BACON will address topics that appeal to an 18-40 year old demographic such as: how to invest in the stock market independently, how to access property, how to manage debt, how to buy cryptocurrency, and more.

“Hardbacon’s mission is to help Canadians make better financial decisions,” said Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon. “We do this through our personal finance app and now more than ever, through our blog on Hardbacon.ca that reaches more than 150,000 Canadians each month. Now, we are excited to partner with Métro Média to reach a younger, more diverse audience that is increasingly interested in finance, investment and owning property.”

In the fall of 2021, Métro Média launched a new brand image and digital properties including an updated website, and a brand new mobile application. Each week, its properties reach more than 2.2 million engaged readers and connected users.

“Over the past few years, interest in personal finance has grown among millennials. We’re thrilled to now be able to leverage Hardbacon’s expertise to share relevant and inspiring content with our audience,” said Andrew Mulé, president of Métro Média.

The PARLONS BACON content will be deployed daily on Journalmetro.com and the Métro application, twice a month in the paper version of the Journal Métro, and once a month in the neighborhood newspapers published by the group. The brand will also roll out on Hardbacon’s and Métro Média’s social media channels, which reaches a combined audience of over 350,000 people.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards , bank accounts , online brokers and robo-advisors . Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Métro Média

Métro Média is a Quebec media company that owns Journalmetro.com, the Métro application, the Métro newspaper and twenty-five neighborhood publications distributed across Montreal and Quebec. Properties reach over 2.2M engaged readers and connected users each week.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/924153dd-16ee-44a9-898b-ce8dfe75a975



CBJ Newsmakers