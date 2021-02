Hardbacon secures more than $500,000 in funding

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hardbacon has secured $522,200 in funding from over 350 investors through the FrontFundr equity crowdfunding portal. The company has thus reached its fundraising goal of $500,000.

Hardbacon’s round of financing remains open until February 26, so the fintech company may seek additional investment. At the time of this writing, an amount of $375,700 was in process, so the round total is expected to be over $800,000.The money will be used to accelerate the fintech’s growth, which aims to consolidate the lead generation market in the financial services industry through its personal finance management application.This will enable the company to continue improving its comparison tools for financial products such as credit cards and online brokers , and develop a web version of its mobile application.The financing will help the company create several positions in marketing and software development, as well as to finance its efforts to go public.Interested investors have until February 26 to complete their investment via FrontFundr: https://www.frontfundr.com/hardbacon About HardbaconBacon Financial Technologies, better known under its brand name Hardbacon, is dedicated to helping Canadians make better financial decisions, achieve their financial goals and become wealthier. The company, which has secured $1.1 million in funding, markets a mobile app that connects to its users’ accounts and helps them plan, budget and invest. Hardbacon also enables its users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers and robo-advisors. The company is also marketing its technology to financial institutions to help them accelerate their digital transformations.For further information, contact Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon at 514-250-3255 or at julien@hardbacon.com





