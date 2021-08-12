Harris enters the online recruitment solutions market through its acquisition of the Quebec-based platform, Jobillico

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harris, a global vertical market software provider and acquirer, enters the field of online recruitment solutions with the acquisition of Quebec-based employment website, Jobillico.

With over 3 million users in Canada, Jobillico supports a network of over 5,000 employers in recruiting top talent using a digital platform that is largely developed and maintained by its Québec City team. According to Serge Lavallée, President and Cofounder of Jobillico, the acquisition announcement is excellent news for the future of the organization: “Harris has shown a deep commitment to our customers, our employees, and our product. I am very confident that this acquisition will only drive the company forward.”

Jobillico is poised to take full advantage of the Harris philosophy to ensure the continuity, growth, and prosperity of its acquired businesses by providing them with strong support while empowering their autonomy. “I am very proud to welcome Jobillico into our group. This acquisition brings a pool of talented individuals to our organization and opens up a vast network of expertise and know-how to them. It is part of our vision to expand the range of our business solutions across multiple industries both in Quebec and Canada,” adds Sylvain Gauthier, Group President at Harris.

About Jobillico Inc. (Jobillico)

Founded in 2010, Jobillico is made up of a team of over 70 human resources technology experts who are committed to helping companies find the best talents in the country. Jobillico is a fast-growing 100% Canadian bilingual company with extensive local expertise and representation in every province across Canada.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires software businesses, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, private and healthcare sectors to operate over 160 businesses globally across more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America’s most active acquirers of software businesses.

For more information contact:

Louis Clément

Vice-President, Mergers and Acquisitions

Telephone: (581) 205-9831

Email: LClement@harriscomputer.com

Stéphane Jean

Vice-President, Network and Partnership

Telephone: 418-781-2020 ext. 302

Email: stephane.jean@jobillico.com



