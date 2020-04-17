Harte Gold Announces Continued Quarterly Production Growth

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to announce the following operations update.HighlightsGold production for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1”) totalled 8,597 ounces, the highest quarterly production result to-date. Q1 production was a 7% and 42% increase over Q4 2019 and Q3 2019, respectivelyCritical performance indicators continue to improve – Lateral waste, ramp and ore development metres are ahead of target – Backfill rates are on target – Paste plant filters are operating to support dry-stack tailings production Mine operations were suspended at the end of March as a preventative measure in response to COVID-19. The Company is in constant review of the situation and will make a decision on restart in due courseDetailed planning is underway that will allow the Company to mobilize and resume operations in an efficient manner once the decision to restart is madeHigher grade stope material expected later this year should have a positive impact on gold production. Further guidance will be provided once detailed planning is completeDiscussions continue with BNP on the debtVincent Cardin-Tremblay was appointed as Vice President, Geological ServicesSam Coetzer, President and CEO of the Company commented:“I am very encouraged by the continued improvements in leading indicators that demonstrate a platform for sustainable growth and support fundamental changes instilled at the Sugar Zone mine. Over the next several weeks, the team will be focused on accomplishing several objectives, operationally and financially, that will support a smooth restart of the mine and continued performance through the remainder of this year. Under the direction of Martin Raffield and Dan Gagnon, operational management has been significantly strengthened, capable of supporting the next phase of the mine’s evolution to occur.Finally, I would like to welcome Vincent Cardin-Tremblay to the team. The addition of Vince will allow the Company to focus on short-term ore management and longer-term exploration resource growth.”Q1 2020 OperationsThe Company mined a total of 51,705 tonnes at an average grade of 5.50 g/t, recovering 8,597 ounces Au for the quarter. The following table illustrates continued production growth over the last three quarters:Quarterly Production Summary – Last Three QuartersThe ratio of stope production ore to sill ore for the quarter was on plan and achieving targeted rates of approximately 60/40, respectively. Key progress indicators such as waste development, ramp development and backfill rates are either on track or exceeding budgeted targets. Based on planning underway, the Company expects to enter higher grade stope areas later this year, which should have a positive impact on overall production growth. The Company is completing its detailed mine planning for resumption of operations and will provide further disclosure on production and guidance when this work is finished.The paste plant filters are operating to support the production of dry stack tailings. For the month of March, 78% (12,540 tonnes) of tailings were sent to dry-stack and 22% (3,505 tonnes) were sent to the TMF. Year-to-date, 24,665 tonnes of tailings were sent to dry-stack and 26,541 tonnes were sent to the TMF.Appointment of Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, VP Geological ServicesVincent brings extensive international experience in exploration and mine geology operating in the Americas and Africa. Prior to joining Harte Gold, Vince was Director, Exploration and Geology at Golden Star Resources Inc. Prior to that, he worked as Geology Superintendent at the Suriname mine for IAMGOLD. Mr. Cardin-Tremblay also worked for Freeport-McMoRan, and for Glencore at the Matagami and Raglan mines.Technical InformationScientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Martin Raffield, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Harte Gold, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.The company has implemented a quality assurance and control program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company’s core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. 