Head-up Display Market Size to Reach USD 9.72 Billion in 2028 | Increase in Number of Vehicles on Road and Rising Focus on Driver and Vehicle Occupant Safety are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global head-up display market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid penetration of head-up displays in aerospace & defense industry is another factor expected to drive growth of the market. Reducing price of the technology and robust proliferation of smartphones is also expected to positively impact growth of the market going ahead. Integration of Global Positioning System (GPS) and Augmented Reality (AR) with head-up display systems in automotive applications will further fuel growth of the global head-up display market over the forecast period.

Increasing number of automotive accidents have been creating urgent need for newer more advanced technologies to help drivers in avoiding fatal accidents and mishaps. On-board cameras, adaptive cruise control, and other navigational features prevents the driver from being distracted while driving. Head-up display contributes to excellent convenience and safety, and development of connected cars and emergence of new innovative applications will provide lucrative growth opportunities for various players operating in the market in the near future.

AR Head-Up Displays are also used at trade shows to draw attention of customers towards the company and products. It enables visualization of products and technical processes. Various components appear to float freely above the visitors’ head which catch and hold their attention. HUDs are also used at museums due to their ability to appear to bring objects to life. For instance, AR HUD can create an illusion of a colossal dinosaur walking the corridors of a prehistoric museum, and aircraft hovering above an aviation museum.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The windshield head-up display shows required information directly on-screen of the windshield. The driver can view them in line of sight. In potentially risky situations, the driver can be easily warned of risks. The information displayed can include current speed to revolutions of the engine, and even details of various gauges and temperature readings.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) is an emerging technology which provides images with highest resolution, quality, and contrast ratios. LCoS display technology has been gaining rapid traction in head-up display solutions in the recent past. Rise in demand for head-up display in the gaming industry is further expected to drive growth of the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) segment over the forecast period.

Head-up display provides pilots access to critical flight information required to safely fly the aircraft while permitting them to focus attention outside the cockpit. Head-up display sends critical navigation, flight, and aircraft energy management data to the screen at eye level of the pilot.

In March 2021, Embraer delivered the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet for AirSprint Private Aviation. Praetor 500 has an unparalleled blend of comfort, technology, and performance. It features an industry-first head-up display that combines enhanced and synthetic vision. Furthermore, it is the only midsize business jet with turbulence reduction capability and full fly-by-wire flight controls.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies in automotive. Use of head-up displays in military aircraft and in retail stores is also projected to drive robust revenue growth of the market in the region. Presence of major technological companies and increased investment in research & development of head-up display technologies is projected to positively impact growth of the market in North America.

Key players in the market include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global head-up display market on the basis of type, component, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Conventional HUD AR-based HUD Windshield-based HUD Combined-based HUD

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Software Video Generator Projector/Projection Unit Digital Light Processing Projector Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector Laser Beam Steering Projector Display Unit Liquid Crystal Display Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Nematics LCoS Display Ferroelectric LCoS Display Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cathode Ray Tube Optical Waveguide Light-Emitting Diode Micro Electromechanical System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automotive Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Aviation Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter) Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter) Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Finland Sweden Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



