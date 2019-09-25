Headless Commerce Ecosystem Partners Release Playbook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MUNICH, Germany and LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four headless commerce ecosystem partners have combined their expertise to help guide businesses to unlock agility and enable better customer experiences as they implement modern commerce architectures in a new playbook, “The Headless Commerce Playbook for Business Leaders.”Available for free download, the guide covers all facets of headless strategy: front-end, commerce, content, and implementation from industry leaders, Mobify, commercetools, Amplience, and EPAM. The partners additionally will co-host a “Headless Summit” on October 1, 2019, in New York City to share the latest knowledge, trends, and market insights with retail and brand leaders.Headless commerce refers to a modern commerce architecture in which the front-end is decoupled and connected seamlessly to the back-end via Application Program Interfaces. While traditionally, ecommerce software was built as a single, integrated application, many businesses today are bringing together best-of-breed solutions that are independent of one another but can integrate seamlessly.The Headless Commerce Playbook for Business Leaders includes:A step-by-step guide on how to maximize success in implementing an agile headless front-end, commerce, and content strategyA detailed breakdown of how headless will improve day-to-day work for key stakeholders to save time and moneyA new understanding of how content, data and commerce intersect in this new age of retail – and how to take advantage of itDownload “The Headless Commerce Playbook for Business Leaders.”Brand and retail leaders can learn more about headless commerce at the first-ever Headless Summit: NYC. Reserve your spot for this exclusive event taking place in central Manhattan on October 1st – spaces are limited.About Amplience

Amplience dramatically simplifies how clients plan, create, manage, and deliver content. With a modern API-first approach, the Amplience solution can unleash the creativity and productivity of content and technology teams. Amplience serves more than 200 of the world’s leading retailers including Otto.de, Crate and Barrel, Boohoo, Mulberry, Shop Direct, and TUMI. For more information on the Amplience solution, please visit www.amplience.com.About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere – today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices.About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its ‘Engineering DNA’ and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM’s global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

