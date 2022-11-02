Healing Waters Spa Is Offering Safe and Effective Waxing Services in Edmonton

Edmonton, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edmonton, Alberta -

Healing Waters Spa is urging Edmonton residents to book an appointment with its professional team of estheticians for a safe and almost pain-free full-body waxing service.

Waxing can be a very intimidating experience, especially due to its portrayal in popular media where the pain associated with it is often dialed up for comedic effect. Moreover, ever-changing beauty standards also compel people to opt for services that may not be fully onboard with, further intensifying the anxiety surrounding what is supposed to be just a small part of a healthy and fulfilling self-care routine. The expert team of experienced estheticians at the waxing spa in Edmonton says that clients should first be comfortable with their bodies. In its appeal, Healing Waters Spa reminds customers that waxing should always only be a personal choice that enhances their appreciation for who they are.

There are many reasons why waxing can be painful. Healing Water Spa says that many clients are just stressed during the appointment due to their fears surrounding waxing. Different customers also have different hair types and those with thicker hair follicles may experience slightly more pain than those with naturally thinner hair follicles. Customers with longer hair also face more pain during hair removal. Certain areas of the body such as the underarms, upper lip, pubic bone, labia, knees, shins, and ankles have nerves much closer to the surface of the skin than other regions, which leads to more sensitivity and thus greater pain. Finally, menstruating women are also likely to be more sensitive to pain just before or during their period.

However, though waxing may seem like a painful prospect, it offers several advantages that other methods of hair removal just can’t match. For example, using a razor may cause razor burns, irritation, or itching on the skin and may make the person feel uncomfortable while exercising, working, or during sexual intercourse. Waxing also causes hair growth to slow down and with every subsequent appointment, it grows back much finer than before. Healing Waters Spa recommends a gap of 3 to 4 weeks between appointments. Waxing is also very effective at preventing the growth of ingrown hairs as it naturally exfoliates the skin and removes the buildup of dead skin cells. It is also worth considering that other forms of hair removal might not be a viable option for some individuals due to their disabilities.

The spokesperson for Healing Waters Spa talks about what makes its services special by saying, “If you are wondering why wax with Healing Waters Spa when you have other options available to you in Edmonton, I urge you to find out more about our waxing process. First and foremost, our in-house estheticians have years of training and experience between them working with all body types. They know exactly how to make you feel comfortable during the waxing process and will look out for all of your needs. You have nothing to fear when you are in the adept hands of our team members. They only use the safest and most effective techniques for waxing and all the skin care products used are formulated with the highest-quality ingredients. Before starting, they will also assess your skin type, hair follicle size, and the directional growth of your hair to determine the wax that is to be used (strip or stripless), and the direction they need to pull in to achieve the best results. We also follow all the recommended protocols for maintaining a high standard of hygiene in our spa as you will be offered individual wipes and towels for your intimate waxing appointments. So, if you have your mind set on getting your body waxed, you would be remiss if you don’t go for the Healing Waters Spa experience at least once.“

