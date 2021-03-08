Health Logic Interactive Inc. (formerly FanLogic Interactive Inc.) has Cease Trade Order Revoked

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health Logic Interactive Inc. (formerly FanLogic Interactive Inc.) (the “Company”) announces that the Alberta Securities Commission has revoked its previously issued cease trade order in respect of the Company’s securities. On May 6, 2019, the Alberta Securities Commission issued a cease trade order with respect to trading in the Company’s securities due to the Company’s failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company has since filed those and other required continuous documents and filed an application with the Alberta Securities for the revocation of the cease trade order. On March 8, 2021, the Alberta Securities Commission revoked the cease trade order.As previously announced, the Company officially changed its name to “Health Logic Interactive Inc.”, changed its trading symbol to CHIP, and consolidated all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every 10 pre-consolidation shares outstanding prior to the consolidation. The existing share certificates representing the pre-consolidation common shares issued under the former name of Fanlogic Interactive Inc. will need to be exchanged for new post-consolidation common shares under the name Health Logic Interactive Inc. Each shareholder has been provided with a Transmittal Letter to complete and return to the Company’s transfer agent Computershare Trust Company of Canada.About the CompanyAt the present time, the Company is not engaged in active business operations. The Company intends to acquire and commercialize consumer focused healthcare technologies that address areas of unmet needs, such as chronic disease management through point-of-care diagnostic medical devices that are connected to patient’s smartphones and virtual continued care platforms. However, to date it has not entered into any binding agreements for such acquisitions and there can be no guarantee that the Company will be able to successfully identify, negotiate and complete such acquisitions or raise the necessary financings for such acquisitions or for the development of its business should it be able to complete such acquisitions.For more information, contact George Kovalyov, Director, info@myhealthlogic.com,, 1-877-456-4424.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



