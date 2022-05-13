Helium Evolution Engages Native Ads Inc. for Digital Media Services

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV: HEVI) (“HEVI”, “Helium Evolution” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that we have engaged Native Ads Inc. (“Native Ads”) to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, supporting HEVI’s ongoing efforts to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state-of-the-art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative.

This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for up to 12 months, or until budget exhaustion, at the cost of approximately $232,500 (CAD). Services provided pursuant to the agreement will include media placements and distribution and strategic services, including content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization and strategic digital advertising consulting. HEVI retains the option to extend both the campaign’s duration and budget. The campaign will commence in May or June of 2022, with exact timelines to be agreed upon by HEVI and Native Ads. The Company and Native Ads act at arm’s length, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

Background and Materials for HEVI

HEVI commissioned an extensive, ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition, the Company is profiled on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available and has been featured in recent news media articles. Additional information is available on the Company’s website, including a current corporate presentation, and we encourage you to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

