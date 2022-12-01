Help Fight the Twin-Crisis of Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss by Protecting Three Critical BC Properties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nature Trust of British Columbia , one of the province’s leading non-profit land conservation organizations, announces today a final, end-of-year crowdfunding push to protect three ecologically valuable properties containing 825 acres (333 hectares) of sensitive habitat and ecosystems. To protect these properties, The Nature Trust of BC has extended their fundraising deadline and is aiming to raise a final $155,000 by December 31, 2022. With the holiday season approaching, The Nature Trust of BC is encouraging environmentally-focused folks to consider making donations in a loved one’s name as an alternative, and sustainable, approach to gift-giving.

The three properties The Nature Trust of BC is aiming to purchase by the end of 2022 are referred to as Meteor Lake Wetland – Bog, Columbia Lake – North Wetlands, and Saturna Island – Mount Fisher Bluffs. Spread out through the Gulf Islands, Kootenay and Northern BC, these ecologically rich areas provide habitat to at-risk and endangered plant and animal species, while also providing natural solutions to the climate crisis, such as carbon absorption.

“The support from donors this past year has been awe-inspiring. The importance of conserving these rich and vibrant ecosystems is immense. Climate change and biodiversity loss have a crippling effect on our world. By helping us conserve these crucial parcels of land, donors are helping us create a natural solution for climate change, while helping us protect at-risk wildlife for generations to come.” said Dr. Jasper Lament, CEO of The Nature Trust of BC.

The Meteor Lake Wetland – Bog property is comprised of 581 acres (235 hectares) of land located within the traditional territory of the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation. The land is located about 70 km northeast of Prince George and is connected to one of the largest wetlands in the Upper Fraser River valley. The property contains rare and valuable peatlands which are composed of organic matter that has accumulated over thousands of years without decomposing. Peatlands trap twice the amount of carbon dioxide as trees and, although they only comprise 3 percent of the global land area, they contain approximately 25 percent of global soil carbon. Tackling the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity, the land also provides food, breeding grounds, and habitats for Grizzly Bears, moose, and at-risk mammals, birds, and amphibians. Species such as the at-risk Northern Goshawk and endangered White Sturgeon are also found within the area.

The Columbia Lake North – Wetlands are 165 acres (67 hectares) of wetland and rare riparian ecosystems with pockets of dry forest with old-growth characteristics. This area is within a biogeoclimatic zone of conservation concern and is designated as a Wetland of International Importance (Ramsar) – one of only 37 sites in Canada and only three in BC. The wetlands provide natural and important benefits to the climate such as water purification, groundwater replenishment to water reservoirs, and flood control. This property contains vibrant ecosystems and provides habitat for several species of waterfowl, including the Common goldeneye, Trumpeter Swan, and American Wigeon. The conservation area will also protect at-risk and endangered species such as the Blue-listed Great Blue Heron, the Red-listed American Badger, the Barn Swallow and Common Nighthawk (both Threatened under SARA), the Red-listed California Gull, Western Painted Turtle (Special Concern under SARA), and the Bank Swallow (threatened under SARA).

The Saturna Island – Mount Fisher Bluffs consist of 78 acres (31 hectares) of undeveloped land in one of the most at risk Biogeoclimatic zones in the province. With a dry Mediterranean-like climate, Saturna Island is a hotspot for biodiversity. This property contains rare and critically-imperiled Garry Oak ecosystems and wildflower meadows. These ecosystems contain rare and sensitive plant life such as the threatened Slender Popcornflower and endangered White Meconella. This vital area provides habitat to at-risk species such as the threatened Barn Swallow and of-special-concern Great Blue Heron. There is also a Peregrine Falcon nest on this property, with the birds producing chicks nearly every year.

The purchase of these ecologically sensitive properties adds to the legacy of The Nature Trust of BC, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to protecting the vulnerable ecosystems and rich biodiversity in BC and helping to mitigate the impact of climate change in our province.

You can support The Nature Trust of BC in purchasing and protecting these vital land properties by donating to their campaigns. The deadline for fundraising is December 31, 2022.

Help raise the remaining $35k for the Meteor Lake Wetland – Bog near Prince George by donating here

Help raise the remaining $70k for the Columbia Lake – North Wetlands in the Kootenay by donating here

Help raise the remaining $50k for the Saturna Island – Mount Fisher Bluffs by donating here

About:

The Nature Trust of British Columbia is a leading non-profit land conservation organization with over 50 years of success protecting and caring for B.C.’s most critical habitats. Since 1971, The Nature Trust of BC and its partners have acquired more than 73,000 hectares (180,000 acres) of ecologically significant land to save vulnerable wildlife, fish and plants.

