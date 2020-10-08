Help Keep Roads Safe This Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend – Drive Sober

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the Thanksgiving holiday weekend approaching, MADD Canada is reminding everyone that they can help keep roads safe from impaired driving by planning ahead for a sober ride home.

“The Thanksgiving weekend, in this year of COVID-19, may not see the large celebrations that usually occur, but it is still a time to be vigilant on our roads,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We encourage everyone to follow the safety guidelines of their local health authorities with respect to social gatherings, but if you are hosting Thanksgiving yourself, or attending a small celebration with family and friends, please be sure to do your part to prevent impaired driving. If you or your guests are consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please arrange a sober ride home.”Impaired driving continues to be a leading criminal cause of death in Canada, claiming hundreds of lives and causing tens of thousands of injuries every year. Canadians can protect themselves and one another by:

Never driving impaired – call an Uber, call a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or plan to stay overnight;Never riding with a driver who is impaired;Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or . Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext 240 or .



