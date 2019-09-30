Hifi Named CEPA Foundation 2019 Innovation Award Winner

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hifi Engineering Inc. (“Hifi”), a developer and supplier of next generation fiber optic sensing technology used to monitor assets including pipelines and oil and gas wells, today announced the company has been selected by the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) Foundation, as the winter of their 2019 Innovation Award. Hifi’s high fidelity dynamic sensing, or HDS™, is a specialized data interrogation and analysis platform that uses advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence software algorithms to support Hifi’s proprietary fiber optic sensors, across various distributed applications which require integrated sensing of acoustics, temperature, vibration and strain, in very high accuracy.

“We are so honoured to have been selected for this award by the CEPA Foundation,” said Steven Koles, Hifi’s President and CEO. “Continued innovation is a way of life for Hifi, and we are proud to help contribute to pipeline safety, with a made-in-Canada solution for the relevant Canadian industry challenges.” The HDS system has been deployed by a number of pipeline operators in Canada as well as around the world to provide preventative pipeline leak detection for all types of pipelines regardless of the product or pipe type. More operational applications such as pig detection and tracking as well as flow monitoring are planned in future HDS technology releases.“We are very pleased to have selected Hifi for this year’s CEPA Foundation Innovation Award,” said Rob Beamish, CEPA Foundation’s Executive Director. “They are a great example of the industry’s continuing adoption of advanced technology to help deliver energy in the safest and most reliable way possible.”About Hifi Engineering

Hifi is a privately held Canadian company, with minority ownership from Enbridge, Cenovus and BDC, specializing in the research, development, supply and commercial operation of next generation fiber optic sensing technologies primarily used for preventative leak detection for pipelines and monitoring of critical assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Hifi currently has a number of commercialized products based on its high fidelity dynamic sensing (HDS™) technology platform, over 50 patents, and was named the winner of the 2019 Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) Foundation Innovation Award, as well as the Digital Innovator of the year for the 2019 Global Petroleum Show (GPS) awards. For more information, visit hifieng.comContact:

Steven Koles

(403) 264 – 8930

skoles@hifieng.com

CBJ Newsmakers