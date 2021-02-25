High Acuity Information Solutions Market Size Worth USD 16.07 Billion by 2027 | Growing Demand for Better Standards of Care and the Increasing Geriatric Population is Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global High Acuity Information Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market growth of High Acuity Information Solutions can be attributed to the growing demand for better standards of care in hospitals. Besides, the increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the market growth over the forecasted timeline. Furthermore, the rise in global spending in healthcare is anticipated to augment the demand for these solutions. For instance, global investment in health care is expected to grow by 5.4% per annum from 2018 to 2022.The solutions are vulnerable to network hackers, which is forecasted to hinder the market growth over the forecasted period.Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/342 Key Highlights From The ReportIn May 2020, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., a leading supplier of clinical information solutions, announced the launch of Orchestrator. In order to provide detailed scheduling to help reduce waste of operating room time, hospitals can improve the ability to boost workforce skills and abilities, surgeon priorities, and resource availability with Orchestrator. Such a feature is critical for minimizing overtime, avoiding clinical exhaustion, and related turnover costs. With this new solution, Picis will strengthen its position in the clinical information solution segment.Steady growth is anticipated in the High Acuity Patient monitoring solutions. Since by utilizing this solution, patients are monitored and carefully handled for various acute conditions.The operating rooms segment is expected to expand significantly, with a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast timeline. In the comprehensive decision-making and management of effective staff use, tools, medicines, and essential services, a high acuity information system plays an important role in operating rooms.The segment of hospitals will dominate the market over the forecasted timeframe. The growing elderly population is driving segmental expansion.It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific market will witness the fastest growth during the forecast timeframe due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, which aggravates the issue by rising medical costs in the Asia-Pacific region.Key participants include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., iSOFT Group Limited, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Optum, Inc. Siemens Healthineers AG, Epic Systems Corporation, and Drägerwerk AG, among others.Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/342

Emergen Research has segmented the global High Acuity Information Solutions Market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)High Acuity Patient Monitoring SystemsHigh Acuity Information SystemsType Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Intensive Care Units (ICU)Emergency Departments (ED)Operating Rooms (OR)surgical information systems (SIS)perinatal information systems (PIS)critical care information systems (CCIS)End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Ambulatory Surgical CentresHospitalsNursing CareOthers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUKFranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndiaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMEASaudi ArabiaUAERest of MEA



