High Arctic Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial and Operating Results
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWCALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (the “Corporation” or “High Arctic”). The audited consolidated financial statements, management discussion & analysis (“MD&A), and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on High Arctic’s website at www.haes.ca. Non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss), Operating margin % and working capital are included in this News Release. See Non-IFRS Measures section, below. All amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars (“CAD”), unless otherwise indicated.RECENT GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS
CBJ Newsmakers