High-Caliber Standards Earn EPCOR 32 Safety, Operational Excellence Awards

PHOENIX, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The AZ Water Association has recognized EPCOR USA (EPCOR) with its 2020 Water Project of the Year Award for EPCOR’s $29.4 million expansion of the White Tanks Regional Water Treatment Plant in Surprise, Arizona.

This distinction recognizing engineering excellence and innovation is given to one Arizona project annually and comes as EPCOR marks the facility’s 10th anniversary serving the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area’s fast-growing West Valley. This is EPCOR’s second Water Project of the Year award.EPCOR also received 31 safety and operational excellence awards for facilities and systems across the company’s Arizona service territories. Altogether, these 32 new honors bring EPCOR’s total number of awards from the AZ Water Association to 163. Awards will appear in the summer edition of the AZ Water Association’s Kachina publication. EPCOR’s expansion and upgrade of the White Tank Regional Water Treatment Plant was completed in May 2019, increasing the facility’s output of high-quality water from 20 million gallons per day (MGD) to 33 MGD to serve the Phoenix metropolitan area’s growing West Valley region. The plant’s innovative design incorporates a cutting-edge CoMag ballasted water clarification system – the first of its kind in Arizona.“EPCOR stepped up to meet the needs of the region with the White Tanks plant expansion, and we’ve very proud of the technical achievements this project represents,” said Joe Gysel, president of EPCOR USA. “We couldn’t be happier to receive this distinguished Water Project of the Year Award plus the 31 safety and operational excellence awards from the AZ Water Association – it’s our privilege to bring our values of safety and excellence to customers across Arizona.” EPCOR’s 2020 safety and operational excellence awards in detail include:The AZ Water Association is an educational, nonprofit organization with a membership of over 2,200 Arizona water and wastewater industry professionals. The organization was founded in 1928 with the mission of preserving and enhancing Arizona’s water environment. The association’s awards evaluate operations, experience, adherence to regulatory standards and other criteria.

