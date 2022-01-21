High-Grade Assay Results at the Parnell-Vulture Trend

HIGHLIGHTS

First phase of a 15,000 metre reverse circulation (“ RC ”) drilling program across shallow oxide mineralization on granted mining leases at the Parnell-Vulture Trend was completed prior to the 2021 holiday period, with 83 holes drilled for a total of 5,200 metres

PhotonAssay gold results from Parnell have been received, with significant assays including: 7 m at 7.75 g/t gold from 31 m in 21NU0198, 4 m at 10.19 g/t gold from 31 m in 21NU0196, 13 m at 2.51 g/t gold from 21 m in 21NU0156, and 8 m at 3.14 g/t gold from 4 m in 21NU0156

Initial results received from Vulture include: 8 m at 10.02 g/t gold from 11 m in 21NU0216

Further results from holes drilled prior to the holiday period will be released in coming weeks

Drilling on the Parnell – Vulture trend is scheduled to recommence on January 24, 2022 The above results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Parnell-Vulture Trend. Refer to Table 1 for drill results for all holes drilled to date at Parnell – Vulture.

_________________________________________________________________________

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide a drilling update for the Parnell-Vulture trend in Western Australia. The RC drilling planned at Parnell and Vulture is part of the Nullagine Gold Project (“NGP”) exploration program ramp-up, with forward programs currently being generated at several priority basement targets (figure 1). Parnell – Vulture is located some 45 kms from the Company’s Golden Eagle processing facility (“Golden Eagle Plant”) and is accessed by a robust, reliable haul road and associated infrastructure.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29300a6a-ac54-4be5-84f5-a0fe8d5b48f5

(Figure 1: Location map for NGP showing Novo tenure and priority prospects.)

Drilling completed before the holiday period comprised 83 RC holes for 5,200 metres (figure 4), drilled by experienced contractor Stark Drilling using a truck mounted Schramm 450. The initial program at Parnell focussed on every alternate planned drill line, in order to fast track strike coverage. The quick assay turnaround means that best drilling intersections can be followed up immediately whilst the remainder of the program is ongoing.

Parnell – Vulture covers a strike length of approximately 2 kms and contains a series of vein-hosted targets with historical drill intercepts including 9 m at 8.4 g/t gold from 7 m, 12 m at 14.6 g/t gold from 40 m and 7 m at 6.1 g/t gold from 40 m1. These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the district. Refer to Table 2 for drill results for all holes drilled to date at Parnell – Vulture.

Recent results for Parnell – Vulture, received via the Company’s priority arrangement with Intertek2, show similar width and grade tenor as historical drilling intersections, improving confidence in historical data and potential strike extent.

Most significant results are located around the historic workings at Parnell, including 4 m at 10.19 g/t gold in hole 21NU0196 (figure 2). The main target is a ~ 10m wide E-W to WNW trending shear variably intruded by porphyry. Mineralization dips moderately to steeply to the south (generally 70 degrees). Sandstone and interbedded siltstone-sandstone sequences adjacent to the main shear are extremely bleached in the weathering profile, indicating likely sericite alteration of the original rock. Alteration is up to 50 m wide. Several other dykes are present in the area, mainly sub-parallel to stratigraphy, including a 6 m thick dolerite dyke and a hornblende porphyritic gabbro.

Results show good continuity along strike (figure 3), and on section show numerous small but frequent high-grade shoot like components. Further infill and extensional drilling will be designed to test this area.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8591dd69-a2ef-4475-92d4-e5392323a2f1

(Figure 2, section at Parnell showing 21NU0196 results in relation to the main shear zone)

Importantly a series of significant drill intersections are located approximately 550 m along strike to the north-west including 13 m at 2.51 g/t gold from 21 m in 21NU0156, and 8 m at 3.14 g/t gold from 4 m in 21NU0156 (figure 3). This shows the complexity of the system at Parnell and the scale potential of the system along strike.

In addition, the 6 m at 5.28 g/t gold from 29 m in 21NU0204 is located to the north of Parnell in one of the mapped vein swarms. The vein swarm was identified from rock sampling and anomalous results in historical drilling and was tested with a single line of drilling.

Assays received to date also included the first batch from Vulture, including 8 m at 10.02 g/t gold from 11 m in 21NU0216 drilled adjacent to a historical working and in an area of complex quartz veining. Historical results in this area are sparse, and include a best result of 12 m at 2.76 g/t. These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout Vulture. All other results from Vulture are pending and are anticipated within the next three to four weeks.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb1a965-7325-4702-9ce8-07ae79484a40

(Figure 3: Map of historical and Novo significant intercepts at Parnell and Vulture prospect to date.)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f132c15-5952-41b9-ab6f-b17d1983ad48

(Figure 4: RC drilling status at Parnell and Vulture.)

Analytic Methodology

Drilling was based on detailed mapping and targeted to be perpendicular to mineralization as much as practical. In some areas, the geology is complex and due to the explorative nature of the work, the true width of mineralization cannot yet be precisely determined.

RC samples from Parnell and Vulture were submitted to Intertek in Perth, Australia. Samples are crushed to -2 mm and RSD split into a single 500-gram jar for PhotonAssay. To test for gold variability and potential coarse gold effect, field duplicates and crushed duplicates were analysed. Standards and blanks are inserted in the sample sequence to test for lab performance.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by the various laboratories. Dr. Quinton Hennigh (P. Geo.) is the qualified person responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is the Non-Executive Co-Chairman and a director of Novo.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 13,250 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“ Michael Spreadborough ”

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that forward programs are currently being generated at several priority basement targets at the NGP, that further infill and extensional drilling will be designed to test the Parnell area, and that all other results from Vulture are anticipated within the next two weeks. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the actual time required by Intertek Laboratory to process samples, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Table 1, collar table of all holes drilled to date

HOLE ID COORDSYS EASTING NORTHING HEIGHT AZI GRID DIP TYPE DEPTH LEASE 21NU0153 MGA94_51 241102.657 7584163.415 388.292 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0154 MGA94_51 241089.817 7584125.188 385.508 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0155 MGA94_51 241132.708 7584153.606 389.503 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0156 MGA94_51 241126.52 7584135.836 387.203 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0157 MGA94_51 241119.585 7584113.086 386.179 20 -55 RC 78 M46/527 21NU0158 MGA94_51 241171.268 7584139.014 390.099 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0159 MGA94_51 241164.727 7584122.37 387.816 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0160 MGA94_51 241155.989 7584099.711 386.639 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0161 MGA94_51 241150.265 7584082.431 388.577 20 -55 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0162 MGA94_51 241095.94 7584144.73 390 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0163 MGA94_51 241207.643 7584126.922 390.423 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0164 MGA94_51 241201.647 7584108.868 387.985 20 -55 RC 60 M46/527 21NU0165 MGA94_51 241192.522 7584082.147 387.827 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0166 MGA94_51 241296.684 7584132.045 391.871 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0167 MGA94_51 241287.561 7584113.379 389.677 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0168 MGA94_51 241281.151 7584095.568 387.696 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0169 MGA94_51 241274.333 7584077 388.059 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0170 MGA94_51 241267.686 7584058.403 388.542 20 -55 RC 72 M46/426 21NU0171 MGA94_51 241260.893 7584039.838 389.808 20 -55 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0178 MGA94_51 241371.821 7584109.808 389.868 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0179 MGA94_51 241364.378 7584089.821 388.733 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0180 MGA94_51 241355.952 7584067.665 388.413 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0181 MGA94_51 241349.571 7584051.224 388.978 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0182 MGA94_51 241342.981 7584033.664 390.309 20 -55 RC 72 M46/426 21NU0183 MGA94_51 241442.282 7584074.733 390.393 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0184 MGA94_51 241435.649 7584056.883 390.92 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0185 MGA94_51 241428.546 7584037.402 390.719 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0186 MGA94_51 241422.145 7584018.315 390.185 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0187 MGA94_51 241415.856 7584001.066 391.413 20 -55 RC 72 M46/426 21NU0188 MGA94_51 241409.872 7583981.141 392.928 20 -55 RC 90 M46/426 21NU0189 MGA94_51 241518.391 7584050.74 392.657 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0190 MGA94_51 241512.401 7584032.65 393.151 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0191 MGA94_51 241505.442 7584013.681 393.377 20 -55 RC 78 M46/527 21NU0192 MGA94_51 241498.661 7583994.874 393.707 20 -55 RC 60 M46/527 21NU0193 MGA94_51 241492.061 7583975.735 393.509 20 -55 RC 72 M46/426 21NU0194 MGA94_51 241487.622 7583962.907 392.934 20 -55 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0195 MGA94_51 241573.298 7583960.428 398.341 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0196 MGA94_51 241566.956 7583943.681 396.229 20 -55 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0197 MGA94_51 241590.747 7583950.441 398.514 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0198 MGA94_51 241587.36 7583938.799 397.01 20 -55 RC 90 M46/426 21NU0199 MGA94_51 241609.571 7583947.275 397.882 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0200 MGA94_51 241603.468 7583931.345 396.59 20 -55 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0201 MGA94_51 241624.481 7583937.163 397.169 20 -55 RC 72 M46/426 21NU0202 MGA94_51 241639.804 7583974.596 397.697 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0203 MGA94_51 241689.284 7584055.528 394.643 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0204 MGA94_51 241682.225 7584034.409 395.126 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0205 MGA94_51 241677.202 7584017.522 394.88 20 -55 RC 84 M46/527 21NU0206 MGA94_51 241797.643 7583972.516 402.059 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0207 MGA94_51 241790.682 7583955.216 400.928 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0208 MGA94_51 241782.944 7583934.55 401.595 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0209 MGA94_51 241776.061 7583914.106 401.157 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0210 MGA94_51 241826.679 7583961.085 402.982 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0211 MGA94_51 241816.073 7583948.444 402.522 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0212 MGA94_51 241810.585 7583920.195 403.255 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0213 MGA94_51 241805.417 7583906.187 402.44 20 -55 RC 54 M46/527 21NU0214 MGA94_51 241799.288 7583886.997 403.562 20 -55 RC 72 M46/527 21NU0215 MGA94_51 240690.046 7584259.466 385.551 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0216 MGA94_51 240699.858 7584275.457 386.273 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0217 MGA94_51 240710.979 7584293.934 387.288 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0218 MGA94_51 240721.038 7584311.98 386.623 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0219 MGA94_51 240731.366 7584329.776 387.062 210 -50 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0220 MGA94_51 240740.661 7584346.642 387.108 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0221 MGA94_51 240665.899 7584296.424 385.045 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0222 MGA94_51 240675.809 7584313.227 386.039 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0223 MGA94_51 240685.546 7584329.684 385.822 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0224 MGA94_51 240696.655 7584349.284 385.907 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0225 MGA94_51 240706.331 7584365.897 386.074 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0226 MGA94_51 240716.124 7584382.575 386.974 210 -50 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0227 MGA94_51 240724.983 7584398.074 387.66 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0228 MGA94_51 240673.321 7584390.563 386.935 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0229 MGA94_51 240681.247 7584404.148 387.378 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0230 MGA94_51 240690.323 7584420.965 388.316 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0231 MGA94_51 240701.86 7584440.337 389.138 210 -50 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0232 MGA94_51 240646.8 7584424.125 387.49 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0233 MGA94_51 240656.929 7584440.846 391.511 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0234 MGA94_51 240668.378 7584458.307 390.53 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0235 MGA94_51 240678.186 7584475.581 390.304 210 -50 RC 84 M46/426 21NU0236 MGA94_51 240602.903 7584426.905 387.291 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0237 MGA94_51 240612.729 7584444.263 387.578 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0238 MGA94_51 240623.145 7584461.986 387.704 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0239 MGA94_51 240633.731 7584480.114 387.677 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426 21NU0240 MGA94_51 240641.921 7584494.857 387.603 210 -50 RC 54 M46/426

Table 2, Significant intercept table for all results from this phase of drilling with a gram * metre intersection greater than 1. The table is generated using a 0.5 g/t gold cut off and no more than two metre internal waste.

HOLE ID FROM TO Au ppm WIDTH GRAM*METRES 21NU0216 11 19 10.02 8 80.16 21NU0198 31 38 7.75 7 54.25 21NU0196 31 35 10.19 4 40.76 21NU0156 21 34 2.5 13 32.5 21NU0204 29 35 5.28 6 31.68 21NU0156 4 12 3.14 8 25.12 21NU0161 71 73 9.93 2 19.86 21NU0207 0 7 2.67 7 18.69 21NU0169 27 29 8.59 2 17.18 21NU0165 2 9 2.38 7 16.66 21NU0154 49 51 8.1 2 16.2 21NU0208 28 32 3.94 4 15.76 21NU0162 14 17 4.24 3 12.72 21NU0199 18 31 0.94 13 12.22 21NU0170 30 36 1.81 6 10.86 21NU0195 21 29 1.22 8 9.76 21NU0200 34 36 4.86 2 9.72 21NU0197 25 38 0.67 13 8.71 21NU0157 68 70 4.13 2 8.26 21NU0196 40 50 0.72 10 7.2 21NU0216 26 28 3.43 2 6.86 21NU0187 59 61 3.31 2 6.62 21NU0205 34 37 2.16 3 6.48 21NU0159 28 36 0.73 8 5.84 21NU0153 24 30 0.95 6 5.7 21NU0156 43 46 1.63 3 4.89 21NU0154 59 65 0.67 6 4.02 21NU0205 2 4 1.88 2 3.76 21NU0192 33 36 1.22 3 3.66 21NU0160 18 20 1.77 2 3.54 21NU0180 9 14 0.67 5 3.35 21NU0190 10 12 1.62 2 3.24 21NU0207 17 19 1.53 2 3.06 21NU0153 1 3 1.42 2 2.84 21NU0166 35 37 1 2 2 21NU0169 12 15 0.66 3 1.98 21NU0202 6 8 0.93 2 1.86 21NU0164 51 53 0.92 2 1.84 21NU0198 48 50 0.82 2 1.64 21NU0203 10 12 0.82 2 1.64 21NU0188 58 60 0.77 2 1.54 21NU0184 1 3 0.76 2 1.52 21NU0160 27 29 0.75 2 1.5 21NU0201 24 26 0.75 2 1.5 21NU0171 80 82 0.73 2 1.46 21NU0198 82 84 0.7 2 1.4 21NU0196 81 83 0.6 2 1.2 21NU0157 50 52 0.55 2 1.1 21NU0169 1 3 0.53 2 1.06 21NU0207 38 40 0.5 2 1

________________________

1 Refer to the Company’s news release dated November 19, 2021.

2 Refer to the Company’s news release dated May 18, 2021.



