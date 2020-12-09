High Schools Can Do A Better Job Preparing Indigenous Students for STEM Studies

OTTAWA, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research from The Conference Board of Canada, in partnership with the Future Skills Centre, has found that many northern and remote high schools do not prepare Indigenous learners well to continue in post-secondary science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) studies. Fixing this problem requires changes at all levels of the education system.

Currently, Indigenous people make up over four per cent of adults in Canada but less than two per cent of people working in STEM occupations. In 2015, Universities Canada found that more than 80 per cent of Canadian universities were trying to address the transition to post-secondary education for Indigenous students. Targeted services include financial aid, financial guidance, social and cultural activities, and designated spaces. However, current efforts and reform measures will need to be strengthened and broadened to increase the numbers of Indigenous students in post-secondary STEM.“Our research has found that Indigenous students from under-resourced rural and remote schools are less likely to be prepared for post-secondary math and science courses than urban students,” says Jane Cooper, Senior Research Associate at The Conference Board of Canada. “Unfortunately, Indigenous learners are still constrained by the lack of broader education system reforms in K–12 schools.”In the meantime, supporting access and retention programs for Indigenous students at Canadian colleges and universities is critically important. The Engineering Access Program at the University of Manitoba, for example, has helped 134 Indigenous student engineers graduate over the past two decades. The Aboriginal Access to Engineering Initiative at Queen’s University has increased the number of Indigenous student engineers from four in 2011 to more than 50 in 2020.STEM access and retention programs are also driving institutional changes that make universities and colleges more inclusive for Indigenous learners. Programs have gone beyond helping students to graduate, to change how their institutions admit students, assess them, teach in the classroom, and deliver programs.“Progress is being made and needs to continue,” says Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre. “Access programs are helping Indigenous students graduate in STEM subjects. But they are also improving the university experience for all students. However, broader educational reform is necessary if more Indigenous students are going to succeed in the long run.”About The Conference Board of Canada

The Conference Board of Canada is the country’s leading independent research organization. Our mission is to empower and inspire leaders to build a stronger future for all Canadians through our trusted research and unparalleled connections. Follow The Conference Board of Canada on Twitter @ConfBoardofCdaAbout the Future Skills Centre

Future Skills Centre is a forward-thinking research and collaboration hub dedicated to preparing Canadians for employment success and meeting the emerging talent needs of employers. As a pan-Canadian community, FSC brings together experts and organizations across sectors to rigorously identify, assess, and share innovative approaches to develop the skills needed to drive prosperity and inclusion. FSC is directly involved in innovation through investments in pilot projects and academic research on the future of work and skills in Canada. The Future Skills Centre is funded by the Government of Canada’s Future Skills Program.Media Contact:

