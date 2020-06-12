High Standard Health Care Limited Receives Purchase Order For Medical Gowns

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company High Standard Health Care Ltd. (“High Standard Health Care”) received a CDN$ 350,000 pre-paid purchase order for Level Two Medical Gowns (the “Gowns”) from a New York based hospital. The Gowns were delivered on Wednesday June 10th, 2020.High Standard Health Care specializes in procuring personal protective equipment (“PPE”) including but not limited to respiratory masks, hand sanitizer, gowns, infrared thermometers and face shields and has been active in procurement during COVID-19 for hospitals, municipalities, long-term care facilities, fire departments and police departments.High Standard Health Care has existing relationships with China based manufacturers who supply PPE products. High Standard Health Care provides production orders to these manufacturers from time to time at which point the manufacturers will allocate production from their facilities to support these orders.Pat Gray, CEO of High Standard Health Care stated, “High Standard Health Care prides itself on building long lasting mutually beneficial relationships with hospitals, nursing homes and cities in need of PPE. We continue to support our clients during these difficult times and build trust by offering quick turnarounds and competitive pricing.”Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.



CBJ Newsmakers