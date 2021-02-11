High Wire Networks and BKD Cyber Team Up to Deliver Overwatch 24/7 Managed Security Services to Companies Across the U.S.

Cybersecurity and IT Risk Consulting Firm Expands Advisory Services with Threat Detection and ResponseBOCA RATON, Fla., and BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectrum Global Solutions Inc . (the “Company” or “Spectrum”) (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc . (“High Wire”) and its cybersecurity business unit, Overwatch Managed Security, has teamed up with BKD Cyber , the cybersecurity and IT risk consulting arm of BKD CPAs & Advisors , to distribute High Wire Network’s flagship Overwatch 24/7 managed security services to its clients.Overwatch 24/7 leverages X Detection & Response (XDR) technology that’s managed around the clock by security analysts in the Overwatch Security Operations Center (SOC) to effectively cut through the noise and drill down on real threats.“Overwatch 24/7 has the unique ability to seamlessly integrate advanced features like artificial intelligence and machine learning to pull data from a variety of security solutions, regardless of the vendor,” said BKD Cyber Director Cy Sturdivant, CISA. “This, along with a strong SOC team, gives our clients the expertise they need to help detect a threat before it leads to an incident or breach, and to help keep them secure and in compliance with regulatory agencies.”BKD Cyber recently onboarded a financial institution as its first client for this new service. The client is excited about the opportunities and benefits it will bring to their customer base and cybersecurity efforts. BKD Cyber offers a range of cybersecurity services, including advisory and training services, proactive control testing and security assessments, regulatory and privacy compliance, and incident preparation/response planning. Offering Overwatch 24/7 managed security services is a key strategic move to help round out their current cybersecurity service offerings.“Overwatch 24/7 expands BKD Cyber’s extensive advisory services to include managed security,” said David Barton, CTO for High Wire Networks. “Together, we’re able to provide BKD’s clients with end-to-end cybersecurity solutions – from planning to compliance to remediation.”As previously announced, High Wire has agreed to go public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:SGSI). The closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions that are expected to be resolved within the next few weeks.About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/ About BKD Cyber

In today’s increasingly connected world, organizations face many threats and risks. A cyberattack could occur at any time, exposing your company’s vital information, resulting in theft, or introducing malware into your organization. The BKD Cyber team can help develop a plan to protect against unforeseen attacks. Whether you want to prepare for the worst, respond to a breach, or remedy weaknesses in your systems, BKD Cyber is ready to assist. Learn more at https://www.bkdcyber.com/cs/services Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.Investor Relations

