Highmark Interactive Announces the Addition of University of Florida Gators with the Ongoing Expansion and Commitment of NCAA Universities to Highmark’s EQ Elite Brain and Mental Health Performance Platform

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highmark Interactive (Highmark), global leaders in mental and brain health digital technologies, announced today that the University of Florida Gators have selected the EQ Elite brain and mental health performance platform for their athletic department. The NCAA Division 1 university will begin with immediate deployment of Highmark’s EQ Elite Platform across their Men’s and Women’s’ basketball teams with a commitment to add additional programs such as Men’s football later this year and into 2022.

Highmark, creators of the world’s first virtual, gamified, and FDA cleared functional neurological assessment tool is proving to be the clear software choice for athletic programs across North America. University of Buffalo, Bowling Green State University, Kent State University and Western Michigan University, all of whom have been using EQ Elite for the past year, have demonstrated their continued commitment by each contractually extending their agreements for an additional 3 years.

Requiring only a smartphone or tablet, EQ Elite is Highmark’s high-performance sport module. It is designed to provide athletic programs with a medical device for ongoing assessment across several areas of neurologic function and mental health. Traditional testing in sport has previously been hindered by single-baseline approaches, often limited in the scope of brain functions assessed, and requiring a range of wearables or separate platforms that can be expensive and complicated. EQ Elite is powered by an engaging mobile technology that utilizes clinically derived games to assist in the ongoing assessment of cognitive, visual, and balance function in student-athletes while remaining cost-effective and intuitive to use.

Highmark’s award-winning technology is backed by an esteemed Advisory Board, including Olympic medalists and former professional athletes, as well as some of the world’s leading experts in the medical and neurosciences. An industry leader in innovation, Highmark continues to research and develop further advancements to its EQ platform and has successfully deployed additional customized modules to meet identified needs in rehabilitation clinics, the workplace, mental health and senior care.

“The adoption of EQ Elite by the University of Florida Gators and the extended commitments of our current NCAA clients demonstrates a definitive shift in how top athletic programs are looking to assess brain and mental health performance.” said Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Highmark Interactive. “The tests quickly create objective data that the student-athletes, their medical teams, and their team physicians can monitor and assess in real-time as part of injury protocols, psychological health, and performance optimization.”

About Highmark Interactive

Founded in 2017, Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of neurological testing and management. The company’s approach to brain health is focused on providing real-time data on mental health and neurological well-being to support proactive, preventative interventions.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world’s first gamified, FDA cleared software that provides virtual medical assessments of individuals’ mental, neurologic health and physiologic health. The technology is used in multidisciplinary rehabilitation clinics in over 30 countries globally.

Highmark Interactive’s unique solution is revolutionizing how individuals experience brain and mental health care, as well as unlocking insight for precision medicine and creating a modern model for delivering mental health and neuro rehab services.

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

For More Information:

Highmark Interactive:

Don Harkness, Chief Financial Officer, don@highmark.tech

CBJ Newsmakers