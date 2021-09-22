Hitachi ID Introduces New Features and Enhanced Usability in Latest Security Fabric Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hitachi ID, a leading cybersecurity software provider focused on enterprise identity and password management, today unveils the newest rendition of the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric, version 12.2. This latest release includes enhanced features that provide even greater depth and breadth to protect organizations’ identities – including access, passwords, privileges, and groups – that could pose the greatest cybersecurity risk to businesses.

The 12.2 release comes less than a year after Hitachi relaunched and rebranded its framework and platform that brings together Hitachi ID’s industry-leading solutions – Hitachi ID Bravura Identity, Privilege, Pass, Group and Discover.

“In the last 18 months, we have seen critical infrastructure crippled, food supply chains disrupted, and thousands of businesses (big and small) impacted by various cyber attacks,” says Nicholas Brown, CEO of Hitachi ID. “As these cyber attacks grow in number and complexity, cybersecurity solutions have to evolve to cater to these evolving threats. Our new release provides businesses with the tools they need to govern their digital identity and access infrastructure from attacks with the scalability, flexibility and integration they need on one single platform — the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric.”

The Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric version 12.2 features a number of powerful new capabilities, including Hitachi ID Bravura Privilege’s Web Session Manager. An increase in Software-, Infrastructure-, and Platform-as-Service adoption combined with cloud migration have afforded broad, unrestricted access to privileged business users and administrators, making them common targets of cyber attacks. The Web Session Manager secures, controls, and monitors privileged access to all cloud, web or browser-based applications like social media, cloud service provider root accounts, and SaaS administrative accounts. It also allows individuals to define their own applications to provide secure access, without revealing passwords, for the organization.

Other key features of the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric version 12.2 include:

Hitachi ID Bravura Identity’s Time Bound Role Assignment: Automatically provisions and removes access so everyone has the right level of access at the right time and eliminates cybersecurity gaps with role and responsibility transitions.

Automatically provisions and removes access so everyone has the right level of access at the right time and eliminates cybersecurity gaps with role and responsibility transitions. Hitachi ID Bravura Identity’s SOX Compliance Report: Captures historical changes to a user’s access for enhanced compliance.

Captures historical changes to a user’s access for enhanced compliance. Hitachi ID Azure AD Password Protection Plugin: Detects and blocks known weak or problematic passwords within the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric and blocks additional weak terms specific to an organization or that have been part of a breach.

Along with the version 12.2 release, Hitachi ID is also launching the Hitachi ID Bravura Connector Pack 4.1 which augments the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric functionality, and further expands the largest organically grown ecosystem with four new API connectors: Kubernetes, Rapid7, Jira Work Management Cloud, and WinMagic SecureDoc.

To learn more about Hitachi ID, visit www.hitachi-id.com .

About Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

Hitachi ID delivers decades of experience and the industry’s only single Identity, Privileged Access, Threat Detection and Password Management platform, the Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric. Building on more than twenty years of deep domain experience, Hitachi ID is positioned as an analyst-recognized leader, and is part of the global “One Hitachi” portfolio.

Media Contact

Aqilah Allaudeen

Senior Account Executive, Tier One Partners

aallaudeen@tieronepr.com

(312) 687-4936



CBJ Newsmakers